Global Carignan Blanc Wine Market Size Forecast To Cross $1.64 Billion By 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Carignan Blanc Wine Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carignan blanc wine market has witnessed notable growth recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding distribution channels. As interest in premium and heritage white wines rises globally, this segment is carving out a stronger presence within the broader wine industry. Let’s explore the market’s current scale, key growth drivers, important trends, major players, and future outlook.

Market Size and Projected Growth Trajectory for the Carignan Blanc Wine Market

The market for carignan blanc wine has expanded significantly over recent years. Sales are projected to increase from $1.18 billion in 2025 to $1.26 billion in 2026, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This upward movement during the past period can largely be linked to growing worldwide wine consumption, heightened interest in premium white varieties, a resurgence in demand for traditional and heritage wines, broader specialty retail outlets, and increased consumption within restaurants and hospitality venues.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow even more robustly, reaching $1.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Future growth is expected to be driven by rising consumer demand for organic and sustainable wine production, expanding online retail channels, a surge in appreciation for unique varietals and blends, growth in wine tourism and tasting experiences, and increased premiumization across alcoholic beverage choices. Key trends shaping this forecast include growing consumer preference for artisanal and premium white wines, low-alcohol and refreshing profiles, a focus on regional and heritage grape varieties, the emergence of sparkling carignan blanc options, and adoption of environmentally friendly and lightweight packaging.

Download a free sample of the carignan blanc wine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=31443628&type=smp&name=Carignan%20Blanc%20Wine%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Carignan Blanc Wine and Its Characteristics

Carignan blanc is a white wine derived from the carignan blanc grape, renowned for its light to medium body, crisp acidity, and delicate fruit and floral notes. This varietal is cultivated in select wine-producing regions and used both in single-varietal and blended wines. Appreciated for its refreshing taste, carignan blanc is often associated with traditional winemaking methods and premium quality, making it popular among consumers seeking distinctive white wine experiences.

Main Factors Propelling the Carignan Blanc Wine Market Forward

One of the primary forces boosting the carignan blanc wine market is the overall rise in alcoholic beverage consumption. This includes the volume of wine, beer, and spirits consumed per capita within various populations over time. Urbanization plays a significant role here, as it expands access to hospitality venues and encourages social drinking occasions. Carignan blanc fits well into this trend because it offers a premium white wine alternative that aligns with consumer preferences for lighter, aromatic, and lower-intensity alcoholic beverages. For example, Statistics Canada reported that in 2024/2025, domestic alcohol products accounted for 60.6% of total alcohol sales, up from 59.0% the previous year, illustrating growing consumption and supporting the carignan blanc market’s expansion.

View the full carignan blanc wine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carignan-blanc-wine-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

The Role of Wine Tourism in Boosting Carignan Blanc Wine Demand

Another important contributor to the carignan blanc market growth is the rising popularity of wine tourism. This form of travel, which revolves around visiting vineyards, wineries, and wine-producing areas, typically includes tastings, tours, and cultural events. As consumers seek out more immersive and premium wine experiences, they become more engaged with the origins and production of wines like carignan blanc. This increased exposure encourages trial and adoption, fueling demand and market expansion. For instance, in 2023, UK vineyards and wineries recorded 1.5 million visits—a 55% increase from 2022—with wine tourism accounting for 25% of total revenue, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. This trend underlines the growing role of wine tourism in driving the carignan blanc wine market forward.

How E-Commerce Growth Supports the Carignan Blanc Wine Market

The rapid expansion of e-commerce also plays a key role in the carignan blanc wine market’s advancement. E-commerce involves buying and selling goods through digital platforms, facilitated by improved smartphone access and secure online payment systems. This digital growth enables wider availability of niche and premium wines, including carignan blanc, which might have limited visibility in traditional retail spaces. According to the US Census Bureau, total e-commerce sales reached $1,233.7 billion in 2025, marking a 5.4% increase from 2024. This online retail momentum is helping to elevate the market presence of carignan blanc wines by connecting producers directly with consumers worldwide.

Regional Developments and Future Market Outlook for Carignan Blanc Wine

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the carignan blanc wine market, reflecting the region’s long-established wine culture and production. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the fastest growth over the coming years, signaling expanding consumer interest and developing wine industries in those markets. The report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends shaping the carignan blanc wine industry.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 30,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.