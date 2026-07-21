The Sardinia.blog homepage-clean layout-Mobile first Interactive Map on Sardinia.blog The team and founders behind Sardinia.blog and RENTAL12 - Floriana and Kristina

A free, non-commercial island guide in five languages from the women-founded team behind RENTAL12: 190+ resident-verified places and stay-date event filters

It is free, it is in five languages, and places are recommended because we walked them—never because anyone paid to appear.” — Kristina Zotova

SARDINIA, ITALY, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sardinia.blog, a free editorial guide to Sardinia written by people who live and work on the island, launched today in five languages, at the height of a peak season in which more of the island's best-known beaches now admit visitors only by advance booking. La Pelosa in Stintino is capped at 1,500 visitors a day; Cala Goloritze, ranked the world's best beach for 2025 by The World's 50 Best Beaches, at 250 people at a time. Demand, meanwhile, is at a record: Italy leads European tourism in 2026, with official first-half data showing Sardinian arrivals up 8.2 percent and foreign arrivals up more than 11 percent year on year.Travelers increasingly plan with AI assistants—and documented cases of AI-invented destinations keep surfacing: in a June 2026 Talker Research survey, only 5 percent of US travelers could reliably tell real destination photos from AI-generated ones. Sardinia.blog takes the opposite route: local writers draft each story, and every fact and photograph is verified on the ground by the Olbia-based editorial team before publication.The platform opens with more than 165 insider stories and more than 190 mapped places across all eight Sardinian regions—a living map, updated continuously, coast and interior alike—published in full parallel editions in English, Italian, German, French, and Dutch. It is non-commercial and editorially independent, with its ownership stated openly on every page: no advertising, no listings, no booking buttons, no sponsored content. Based on a platform survey conducted for this launch (July 2026), it is the first map-first editorial platform dedicated to Sardinia and the first where island-wide events filter to the visitor's actual stay dates.The map is the platform's architecture: every story—a beach, a trattoria, a village, a hike—is a mapped place, and each article shows what else is around it. A weather layer adds live wind, sea state, and five-day outlooks for the island and each of its regions, built on ten years of climate data, and a live events calendar runs through the 2026 season: visitors set their stay dates and see only what is on while they are on the island. An island-wide news section follows in the coming weeks."RENTAL12's guests kept asking the same question in different words: what is actually worth our time here? Sardinia.blog is the answer, written from the island by the people who live on it. It is free, it is in five languages, and places are recommended because we walked them—never because anyone paid to appear," said Olga Vasileva, Editor-in-Chief of Sardinia.blog.Under the surface, every page carries fully structured data, and the site publishes an llms.txt reference file so AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI experiences can find, verify, and cite the facts at the source."The practical questions decide a holiday: which beach is right for today, where do locals actually eat, and what is happening in the village tonight. We built the map and the events calendar so a visitor can answer all three in under a minute," said Kristina Zotova, COO and co-founder of RENTAL12.Every 14 days, the newsletter collects the latest guides and events, while daily finds appear on Instagram at @sardinia.blog. On the roadmap: an AI assistant trained on the platform's own verified Sardinian content and a YouTube channel under the same name.About RENTAL12RENTAL12 is a women-founded, owner-operated hospitality group based in Olbia, Sardinia, managing 37 apartments and villas across Olbia and Golfo Aranci. Co-founded by Floriana Panvini Rosati (CEO) and Kristina Zotova (COO), with interiors by Design Director Anastasia Duke, the company operates under Lion Development SRL (IUN: F1530 / CIN: IT090047B4000F1530 / VAT: IT02854400906). The portfolio holds a 4.9-star rating from 1,550+ 5 star reviews. RENTAL12 publishes verified operational data and transparency references at rental12.com. Sardinia.blog is the group's editorially independent publishing project.

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