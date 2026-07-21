The Underlying Intent Launches To Bring Operational Reality To The AI Conversation

New platform helps leaders turn AI ambition into business impact while building broader awareness of where AI works, where it fails and how it should be used.

The harder and valuable conversation is about what AI can actually do in a specific business environment, what it cannot do reliably and whether it solves the problem organizations intended to solve.” — Ram Konduru, founder of The Underlying Intent.

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underlying Intent (TUI) launched today as an operator-led platform created to address a critical gap in the AI conversation: while much of the market focuses on what AI promises, far less attention is given to what it can reliably deliver inside real organizations. TUI exists to bring that operational reality into the conversation.The platform helps leaders move beyond AI activity, experimentation and adoption headlines to ask a more important question: Is AI producing the business impact the organization intended?"Most conversations begin with AI's potential. I think the market has reacted the way it has because people don't understand what the technology fundamentally is," said Ram Konduru, founder of The Underlying Intent TUI calls the distance between ambition and actual outcomes the Intent Gap. That gap appears when organizations begin with the promise of a technology but fail to clearly define the business intent, operating conditions, limitations and measurable outcome behind its use. Teams may successfully deploy AI, automate a process or launch a pilot while still failing to create meaningful business value. TUI is built to help leaders recognize that gap before they scale the wrong solution.The platform comes out of Konduru's own failures with the technology. "I got this wrong, and it cost me," said Konduru. "When I looked around, I realized a lot of leaders are in the same boat. I'm launching TUI to talk about that openly, collaborate, and navigate the uncertainty together."In TUI's view, understanding where AI breaks is what makes it useful, because the limits are what tell you which problems to point it at."People assume a model looks something up and reports back," said Konduru. "It doesn't retrieve an answer. It predicts what an answer would sound like. Once a leader really gets that, they stop being surprised by confident mistakes and start designing around them."TUI runs on two pillars. The first works with senior leaders navigating AI change inside their organizations, helping them turn it into business impact and see where a gap is opening in time to correct it. The second is public: teaching a broader audience what AI can and cannot do, so people can tell the use cases where it belongs from the ones where it does not.That work takes three forms. Working sessions take on a real problem a leader is stuck on and leave the team with something they can put into practice immediately. Executive Roundtables , launching in September 2026, bring peers together under Chatham House rules so the conversation stays honest. A podcast and guest sessions apply the same lens to public examples, leaving the question of intent open for the audience rather than settling it for them.Konduru still runs several businesses and platforms as a CEO and describes his role as an AI Impact Translator, working between the people setting direction and the systems meant to deliver on it. He says the perspective comes from doing the work now, not from watching it, and that TUI is meant to be built alongside other operators rather than delivered to them.The Underlying Intent is booking working sessions and speaking engagements now, with founding partnerships for its Executive Roundtables open ahead of the September launch.About The Underlying IntentThe Underlying Intent (TUI) is an operator-led platform founded by Ram Konduru to bring operational reality to the AI conversation. It applies its Intent Gap lens to the distance between what organizations intend from AI and what they actually get.Learn more at The Underlying Intent Official Website

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