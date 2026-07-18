Calcium-Fortified Beverages Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company’s Calcium-Fortified Beverages Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The calcium-fortified beverages market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by increasing awareness about bone health and nutrition. As consumers become more conscious of their dietary choices and the need for adequate calcium intake, this market is set to expand further. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Calcium-Fortified Beverages Market Size and Growth Projections

The calcium-fortified beverages segment has expanded significantly, with its market value rising from $10.92 billion in 2025 to $11.76 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Historical growth has been fueled by greater public awareness of calcium deficiencies and bone health, alongside a rise in lactose intolerance and demand for fortified and functional beverages. The development of dairy alternative drinks and a growing health-focused aging population have also supported this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $15.94 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth will be driven by consumers’ rising interest in plant-based and vegan nutritional options, increased investment in innovative fortified beverage products, the popularity of convenient ready-to-drink health options, and the expansion of online retail channels. Preventive healthcare and wellness nutrition continue to be key factors influencing consumer choices. Market trends include a growing preference for lactose-free calcium beverages, a surge in functional drinks promoting bone health, diverse flavored calcium-fortified products, and increased availability of ready-to-consume fortified drinks.

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Understanding Calcium-Fortified Beverages and Their Purpose

Calcium-fortified beverages are drinks enhanced with added calcium to boost nutritional value and support bone strength, dental health, and overall mineral intake. These beverages serve as alternatives to traditional calcium sources like dairy, catering especially to those with lactose intolerance, vegans, or individuals needing higher calcium intake for health reasons.

How Growing Bone Health Issues Are Boosting Market Demand

A key factor driving the calcium-fortified beverages market is the rising incidence of bone-related disorders. Conditions such as osteoporosis and osteomalacia weaken bone integrity, increasing fracture risk and deformities. As the global population ages, bone density naturally declines, leading to a higher prevalence of these disorders. Calcium-fortified beverages provide essential calcium to help maintain bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and similar conditions.

For example, the New Burden of Disease Report 2024 by Healthy Bones Australia highlights that approximately 6.2 million Australians over age 50 suffer from poor bone health, representing 67% of that demographic. This figure is expected to grow to 7.7 million people affected by osteopenia or osteoporosis by 2033, underscoring the expanding need for calcium-rich dietary options and supporting market growth.

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Increasing Consumer Health Awareness Encourages Market Expansion

Another important driver for the calcium-fortified beverages market is the rising health consciousness among consumers. This trend reflects a growing understanding of the role of nutrition and preventive care in maintaining overall wellness. Many individuals are recognizing the connection between nutrient deficiencies—particularly calcium—and long-term bone health challenges, prompting greater demand for fortified foods and beverages.

According to the International Food Information Council (IFIC) in June 2024, 54% of Americans reported following a specific diet or eating pattern over the past year. Interest in protein intake increased steadily from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, reaching 71% in 2024. Additionally, about half of consumers aim to eat more fresh foods, which are widely regarded as the healthiest options. This heightened awareness and focus on nutrition are encouraging more consumers to choose calcium-fortified beverages to meet their dietary needs.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Accelerates Market Growth

In terms of regional share, North America held the largest portion of the calcium-fortified beverages market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report examines several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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