LeafySIM Offers Prepaid eSIM Travel Data Plans as International Roaming Costs Continue to Drive Traveler Frustration

Stay connected Everywhere with Leafysim

Mobile data abroad should be planned, not panicked over. LeafySIM gives travelers a connected arrival -no roaming fees, no SIM card queues.

Travelers plan flights and hotels in advance. Mobile data should be no different. LeafySIM lets travelers arrive connected, without roaming bills or airport SIM card queues waiting for them.” — Vinceramos Xavier, LeafySIM

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeafySIM, a prepaid eSIM travel data provider, has made destination-specific mobile data plans available to international travelers seeking an alternative to traditional carrier roaming. The company's platform allows travelers to purchase, install, and activate a digital SIM profile before leaving for a trip, removing the need to locate a physical SIM card on arrival or rely on unpredictable roaming rates abroad.

International roaming remains a significant cost concern for travelers. According to Juniper Research, travelers using eSIM plans spend an average of $5.50 per GB of mobile data compared to $8.57 per GB on traditional roaming - a 35% cost difference that has contributed to growing interest in prepaid travel connectivity options. The same research projects that the number of global travel eSIM users will grow from 40 million in 2024 to more than 215 million by 2028.

LeafySIM's model is built around digital setup. After selecting a plan by destination, travelers receive an eSIM profile that can be installed on any compatible device without removing the existing SIM card. The travel eSIM is then set as the active mobile data line, while the primary SIM remains available for calls and messages. This allows travelers to manage data costs while retaining access to their regular phone number throughout the trip.

LeafySIM's model is built around digital setup. After selecting a plan by destination, travelers receive an eSIM profile that can be installed on any compatible device without removing the existing SIM card. The travel eSIM is then set as the active mobile data line, while the primary SIM remains available for calls and messages. This allows travelers to manage data costs while retaining access to their regular phone number throughout the trip.

"Travelers today plan everything digitally -their flights, accommodation, experiences. Connectivity should be no different," said Vinceramos Xavier of LeafySIM. "LeafySIM was built around the idea that mobile internet abroad should be something travelers sort before they leave, not something they scramble for after they land."

The service addresses a gap that affects a wide range of travelers. Tourists, business professionals, students studying abroad, and digital nomads have all been identified as segments that benefit from predictable, prepaid international data access. For travelers arriving late at night or visiting destinations where airport SIM card availability is limited, having data ready before landing reduces friction during what is typically a disorienting period.

Kaleido Intelligence projects that retail spending on travel eSIM services will reach $3.3 billion by 2025, representing a 165% increase from 2023 levels.

The GSMA estimates that 60% of global smartphone unit sales will be eSIM-compatible by 2025, expanding the addressable market for digital SIM services. According to UN Tourism, international tourist arrivals reached 1.4 billion in 2024 - an 11% increase over 2023 - indicating continued growth in the traveler population that LeafySIM serves.

Travelers preparing for an international trip can review available plans at goleafysim.com.

About LeafySIM

LeafySIM provides prepaid eSIM travel data plans for international travelers who want digital access to mobile internet abroad without physical SIM card swaps or unexpected roaming charges. Destination-specific plans are available at goleafysim.com.

Contact:

Vinceramos Xavier

LeafySIM

leafysimmarketing@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.