Lahaina’s Front Street scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1, 2026

Following the recent completion of various improvement projects in the area, Front Street will reopen to vehicular traffic on Aug. 1, 2026, the County of Maui Office of Recovery announced today.

Repairs and rebuilding in the area have been ongoing since the 2023 Maui Wildfires, including: removal of wildfire debris and offshore pilings; repairs to the seawall and sidewalk; installation of new railings and planting of trees along the makai side of the street; installation of fencing along the mauka side of the street and around off-limit areas; and road paving and striping.

“For so many, this milestone brings a mix of emotions, but above all, it represents another important step in Lahaina’s healing journey,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “The reopening of Front Street marks the return of commercial activity to the heart of our town, with ʻUlu o Lele Marketplace, the iconic Kimo’s restaurant and more than a dozen other businesses moving forward as part of Lahaina’s recovery. While there is still much work ahead, this is a pivotal step that reflects the steady progress our community has made together.”

Mayor Bissen expressed gratitude to the County Office of Recovery, the many state, federal, nonprofit and community partners, and, most importantly, the people of Lahaina for their resilience, trust, patience and unwavering commitment to guiding us to this critical point in rebuilding Lahaina town.

In advance of the reopening, County officials reached out to property owners in the area to notify them of the projected reopening date. Residents have also had the opportunity to walk along the newly repaved road and improved sidewalk at the July 1 community blessing of the Front Street Railings and Sidewalk Project, as well as at this weekend’s Lahaina Homecoming event.

Currently, Front Street is closed from Pāpalaua to Dickenson streets, while the stretch from Dickenson to Shaw streets has restricted access from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate operations at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor. Beginning Aug. 1, Pāpalaua to Shaw will reopen to vehicular traffic, with no regularly restricted hours. In addition, Dickenson and Prison will be reopened.

Market Street, Papelekane Street and Mokuhinia Place will remain closed due to ongoing work, including the state’s dredging of Lahaina Harbor.

While reopening Front Street is an important step forward in Lahaina’s recovery, rebuilding throughout the commercial district will continue as homes, businesses and infrastructure are restored. As reconstruction progresses, temporary road closures may still be necessary, which is typical for construction and infrastructure improvement projects around the County. For safety reasons, the public is encouraged to stay off private property and out of fenced-off areas.

For the latest recovery news, visit https://mauirecovers.org.