CDC finds decline in healthcare-associated infections in hospitals 

A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published July 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine found that healthcare-associated infection prevalence in U.S. hospitals was lower in 2023 than in 2015. The survey found that in 2023, about 1 in 38 patients had at least one HAI, compared with 1 in 31 patients in 2015. Patients in 2023 were 27% less likely to have an HAI than individuals in 2015. Results showed pneumonia, surgical-site infection and gastrointestinal infection were the most common HAIs, and that 61% of all HAIs were not associated with devices such as central lines and urinary catheters or procedures. Additionally, the survey found significant reductions in central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections and Clostridioides difficile infections.

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