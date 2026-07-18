Hospitals Continue to Lead the Way Through a Time of Uncertainty, Transition

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus gets the credit for observing that “the only constant in life is change.” Yet it is something we all know is true because we experience change constantly — as individuals, as a society and as healthcare professionals.

Healthcare Transformation and Change Management in Hospitals and Health Systems

Hospitals and health systems have outstanding records of leading and embracing change, not shying from it. After all, we are the platforms that turn discovery into healing, hope into cures, possibility into reality and breakthrough moments into everyday miracles.

But it is not an overstatement to say that around the globe and in the world of patient care, we see rapid change, uncertainty and disruption at a pace few of us have experienced before.

We see technology advancing at breathtaking speed remodeling how we work, communicate and solve problems.

We see healthcare in the midst of its own transformation, with hospitals asked to do more, often with much less.

And we see change swirling around workforce challenges, rising costs, changing consumer expectations, rapid innovation, cyberthreats, behavioral health challenges and an aging population with more complex needs.

Despite these challenges — and maybe especially in a time of transition — this field has always found a way forward. Through wars and recession, pandemics and public health crises, policy upheaval and technological disruption, again and again, hospitals have adapted, improved and led.

The mission endures…even as the methods evolve.

AHA Leadership Summit Highlights Strategies for the Future of Care Delivery

The 2026 AHA Leadership Summit, which occurred in Denver this week, was anchored by the theme of “Redesigning Care Delivery and Operating Models for the Future.”

More than 900 healthcare leaders spent three days discussing how to evolve care models, strengthen organizational resilience and drive sustainable improvements in performance. The conference featured outstanding leaders, innovators and experts who understand both the pressure hospitals are facing and the promise of the moment.

As AHA Chair Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said during the opening of the conference, “The best ideas come from people testing new approaches, solving problems in real time and sharing what works. That kind of collaboration is essential.”

Healthcare Leadership, Innovation and Community Impact During Times of Change

At the Summit, we also talked about the change we are seeing in our leadership and organizations. We had the opportunity to welcome Steve Walsh, who will take over as AHA president and CEO in the fall, and to introduce Laura Kaiser, president and CEO of SSM Health in St. Louis, Mo., as our chair-elect designate, who will become the 2028 AHA chair. Both individuals are terrific leaders who will continue to guide our field and association as we strive to advance health in America.

In the midst of change, one thing remains constant: Hospitals and health systems are anchors of their communities.

When a patient arrives in an emergency department, when a family awaits difficult news or when a community faces a crisis…people turn to hospitals and health systems in moments of fear, crisis, hope and healing.

Together, we have weathered crises we never expected and seized opportunities we never anticipated. Together, we have always worked to shape the future of our field and know we will continue to do so. Because while the world around us may change, our purpose does not: improving lives, advancing health and turning possibility into healing for every community we serve.