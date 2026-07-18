US Land & Development Launches in Leesburg to Serve Central Florida’s Booming Land and Commercial Real Estate Market

Logo for US Land & Development

Founded by veteran land broker, developer and author David Bryant, US Land unites land brokerage, valuation, investment advisory and development in one company.

“Today’s agricultural parcel or underutilized commercial property could become tomorrow’s employment center, residential community, healthcare facility, hospitality project, or retail corridor.” — David Bryant

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Land & Development, doing business as US Land, has officially opened in Leesburg, Florida, bringing a specialized land, commercial real estate, and development company to one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

The company was founded by David Bryant, CCIM, formerly Director of Commercial Real Estate at RE/MAX Premier. Bryant serves as US Land’s founder and broker-in-charge and brings more than four decades of real estate, development, economic development, and investment experience to the company.

US Land is being built in partnership with Yicxy Pringle. Together, Bryant and Pringle are creating a company designed to serve landowners, commercial property owners, corporations, investment groups, private investors, and those seeking opportunities throughout Central Florida.

“Central Florida is no longer simply an emerging market. It is helping shape the next chapter of Florida’s growth,” Bryant said. “That growth creates tremendous opportunity, especially for owners who may be considering selling land or commercial property. Our role is to help sellers understand the value and potential of what they own, position it properly, and market it strategically to investors, developers, corporations, and other qualified buyers. Successful transactions require more than putting a property on the market. They require the right valuation, the right story, and the right exposure.”

US Land enters the market as Leesburg, Lake County, The Villages, and the surrounding Central Florida region experience significant population, residential, and commercial expansion.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Leesburg’s population reached 37,815 in 2024, representing an 18% increase in a single year and placing the city among the fastest-growing

communities in the United States. Lake County has also experienced sustained expansion, with regional projections indicating its population could exceed 525,000 by 2035.

The continued growth of The Villages is also influencing development throughout Lake and Sumter counties, creating increased demand for residential communities, hotels, healthcare and senior-living facilities, retail services, industrial properties, distribution facilities, storage concepts, and strategically positioned commercial sites.

“Growth at this scale changes how land must be evaluated,” Bryant said. “Today’s agricultural parcel or underutilized commercial property could become tomorrow’s employment center, residential community, healthcare facility, hospitality project, or retail corridor. Our role is to help clients understand not only what a property is today, but what it may be capable of becoming, and to leverage our database and resources to market it around the globe.”

Brokerage Informed by Ownership and Development Experience

Unlike a traditional brokerage focused primarily on listing and selling properties, US Land approaches opportunities from the perspective of brokers, investors, owners, and development professionals.

The company works with investment groups to identify and acquire properties, participates in selected development opportunities for its own portfolio and affiliated partnerships, and represents clients seeking to buy, sell, assemble, reposition, or develop land and commercial real estate.

Its services include:

● Land and commercial property sales

● Property valuation and broker opinions of value

● Strategic property positioning and marketing

● Seller and landowner representation

● Buyer and investor representation

● Development-site identification

● Property assemblage and acquisition

● Site selection for expanding businesses

● Investment and development opportunity analysis

● Marketing of entitled and development-ready properties

“US Land is not simply marketing acreage,” Bryant said. “We evaluate properties through the lens of ownership, investment, development potential, and long-term value. We understand the questions investors ask, the risks they evaluate, and the opportunities they are trying to uncover.”

The US Land leadership team has played an instrumental role in land transactions involving nationally recognized companies such as RaceTrac and Wawa, helping connect expanding businesses with strategically located properties in Central Florida, and is currently representing and evaluating a growing pipeline of commercial and development opportunities across the region.

Among the company’s current initiatives are properties being marketed for potential hotel and assisted-living development, a warehouse and storage concept, and additional land positioned for commercial, industrial, residential, and mixed-use opportunities.

As part of its commitment to helping investors and corporations evaluate Central Florida, US Land has produced Investing in the Heart of Florida: Opportunities in Land and Business Growth, authored by David Bryant. The guide provides insight into the region’s growth, infrastructure, business climate, and expansion opportunities.

The company also represents landowners seeking to sell, combining strategic property positioning with David Bryant’s extensive industry relationships, investor network, global marketing reach, and specialized resources to connect properties with qualified buyers.

About US Land

US Land & Development, doing business as US Land, is a Leesburg-based land, commercial real estate, investment, and development company serving Central Florida. The company provides property valuation, strategic marketing, seller representation, acquisitions, site selection, and investment and development services.

To request a property valuation, discuss selling land or commercial real estate, or learn more about current opportunities, contact US Land at 352-901-0107 or visit www.US.Land.

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