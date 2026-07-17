WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: President Trump Exposes Bombshell Evidence of Foreign Election Interference and Deep State Suppression

In a powerful primetime address, President Donald J. Trump released newly declassified documents that reveal foreign election interference, serious vulnerabilities in U.S. election infrastructure, and deliberate efforts by intelligence officials to withhold critical information from the President and the American people.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Vice President JD Vance: “Election integrity is not a partisan issue, it is an AMERICAN ISSUE. Let us unite and pass the SAVE America Act and ensure every American’s right to vote in a free and fair election is protected.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry: “Astonishing information released by President @realDonaldTrump tonight. China meddled in our elections, hacking 220 million U.S. voter files which contained sensitive information, including addresses, names, and phone numbers. A Department of Homeland Security investigation identified 278,000 noncitizens who are registered to vote in federal elections. This evidence was buried by our own government, and even now, the mainstream media refused to cover the President’s address. Without free and fair elections, we don’t have a Constitutional Republic. Now more than ever Congress must pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT. Thank you President Trump for fighting for election integrity. Louisiana stands with you!”

Journalist Catherine Herridge: “There was clear evidence of political and personal bias, and intelligence is supposed to be neutral… What we heard tonight from the President is an allegation that this intelligence was suppressed in order harm him, and now we’re seeing documents already which back those claims.”

Former National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien: “I called this interference years ago but the press disputed and downplayed my warnings at every turn. Thank you for releasing the evidence, President @realDonaldTrump.”

Former Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ezra Cohen: “The day has finally come. Americans can now see a portion of what we caught the permanent security state covering up in the winter of 2020—CCP interference in our elections to harm President Trump’s candidacy. Much more remains to be declassified and released. Great work is being done today by a small team of patriots working long hours to uncover the truth and share it with the American people.”

Advancing American Freedom Senior Legal Fellow Hans von Spakovsky: “The President should be commended for declassifying and releasing the reports that support his claims so they can be reviewed in depth.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: “278,000 reasons we need to pass the SAVE America Act.”

The Daily Signal Executive Editor Rob Bluey: “President Trump was spot on in his speech. The Senate needs to make the SAVE America Act its top priority. Americans support it, voters demand it, our nation’s future depends on it.”

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer: “Trump’s accusations against China should be taken seriously. I note Trump did not make the case that he won the 2020 election. He said China hacked voter files, the US government tried to hide the news about China and more than 250,000 non-citizens are registered to vote.”

Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle: “The president’s speech tonight was sobering, fact-filled, and laid out very serious vulnerabilities in our election systems that should have bipartisan support to fix. It’s very hard for any critics to pinpoint anything he said or recommended tonight so what they’re doing is not even responding to the substance of it at all. That’s why Trump’s release of a trove of documents with his speech was very smart. I hope the White House continues releasing more and more documents in the days and weeks to come. When confronted with the actual evidence the president published tonight — real documents — it’s impossible to ignore the glaring issues.”

The Federalist Senior Elections Correspondent Matt Kittle: “In his address to the nation Thursday evening, President Donald Trump walked through some of the more egregious attacks on election integrity and security in a 2020 election that government bureaucrats absurdly declared “the most secure in American history.” And Trump brought the receipts. During his primetime address, the White House released four tranches of newly declassified documents from intelligence community files, overseen by the White House Government Transparency Taskforce. The records expose China’s meddling in the election and point to hundreds of thousands of noncitizens on state voter rolls.”

Commentator Jason Chaffetz: “One of the most important addresses from the Oval Office. Pass the Save America act!”

Commentator Rachel Campos-Duffy: “Proud to join my hubby @SecDuffy at the White House tonight for President Trump’s bombshell speech revealing wide scale election fraud & foreign interference in our elections. Restoring faith in elections is job #1! Pass #SaveAmericaAct NOW!”

Commentator Hugh Hewitt: “Taking time to review the heavily redacted documents released by @POTUS last night. One conclusion is more important than everything else: The CCP is collecting voter information on a staggering scale. The Chinese IC will continue to do so. We should care about this as its first level intel on everyone on every voter database they steal. It’s not a partisan issue. The ChiComs are our adversaries. What they can do with this data set in the future is alarming… The IC will never alert the public to threats until it purges outsized caution and partisan preferences from its assessments. This is no longer about President Trump but about election security and the privacy of every American who is vulnerable to additional penetration by the CCP when the CCP has as a starting point name, address and voting history.”

Conservative Partnership Institute Senior Fellow Cleta Mitchell: “Ultimately, it took @realDonaldTrump to overrule the naysayers within his own administration to declassify millions of documents and it was @realDonaldTrump who delivered the speech and the news about the Chinese (and other) attacks on our elections – and it took the President’s willingness to let John dig into the deep state that had the buried the story about the 2020 election and to retrieve the truth.”

The Federalist Senior Contributor Benjamin Weingarten: “This is what it looks like when someone realized intelligence is being politicized”

Commentator Katie Miller: “If you’re one of the people saying that tonight’s documents only reinforce what we already knew about election security, then I ask you this: Why haven’t we passed the SAVE America Act? Why does it take us a month to count votes? Why aren’t our elections secure? Americans should feel confident in the integrity of our elections.”

Commentator Jason Rantz: “You don’t think the average American might find it shocking that China hacked into our systems and got a lot of voter information?… Every Democrat who told us what was going to be in this speech — they were all wrong. All their talking points completely fell apart.”

Michigan Speaker of the House Matt Hall: “Thank you @realdonaldtrump for your strong address to the nation tonight exposing criminal voter fraud and reopening the FBI investigation in Muskegon to restore faith in our elections. Michigan House Republicans repeatedly called on Joe Biden’s FBI to stop slow walking this investigation into Muskegon voter fraud, but it never happened. I fully support President Trump directing FBI Director Patel to reopen this investigation to find all criminal activity. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson should stop her obstruction and work with the Trump Administration to remove dead people and illegal aliens from Michigan’s voter rolls.”

Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague: “Tonight, the President made a compelling case for the SAVE America Act and its photo ID requirements, legislation that I have strongly supported for months. Photo ID is the most vital tool to ensure that only US citizens vote in our elections, and it will work nationally just as it has worked in Ohio. Threats to election security are real, the President is right to identify them, and I am hopeful his message is enough to get the SAVE America Act across the finish line.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe: “To support President Trump’s transparency initiatives, CIA has taken significant steps, including providing declassified documents for public release. Protecting our democracy and the integrity of our elections from foreign influence and interference remains paramount. This is why we produced key intelligence reporting showing that Venezuela’s government had developed capabilities to manipulate electronic voting systems, raising serious concerns for U.S. election infrastructure security. I have long publicly highlighted China’s nefarious efforts to influence the 2020 election against President Trump, as evidenced by my dissent to the flawed January 2021 Intelligence Community Assessment. The documents declassified today shed further light on China’s intentions. These matters deserve public scrutiny to ensure our democracy’s foundation — the security and public confidence in our elections — is unassailable.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin: “Election security is national security. As @POTUS announced tonight— @DHSgov has identified over 250,000 potential non-citizens illegally registered to vote in just 4 U.S. states. Only Americans should be electing American leaders.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “Without trust, there can be no greatness. Under @POTUS, the Trump Administration will rout out foreign interference in our elections and safeguard our democracy. America’s future belongs to Americans.”

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent: “Thank you, @POTUS, for standing up for free and fair elections. Americans deserve confidence in the integrity of our elections, and that is vital for our country.”

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick: “Our elections MUST be safe, secure and transparent. President Trump’s declassifications show just how vulnerable our elections have become. This is the first step toward a future where we can all have faith in our elections.”

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright: “The integrity of our elections is the foundation of our democracy. Transparency, accountability, and public trust are not partisan issues—they are essential principles that every American deserves. @POTUS is protecting free and fair elections, ensuring confidence in the process and respect for the voice of every voter.”

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon: “Trust in the democratic process will be restored under @POTUS. Securing free and fair elections in our country isn’t partisan, it’s patriotic.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services: “Thank you, @POTUS, for your courage and leadership.”

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy: “President Trump is right! We don’t have a country if we don’t have elections we can trust. We deserve a system that can’t be hacked, voter photo ID, proof of citizenship, paper ballots, mail in only for overseas military and the sick. Pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT Congress!”

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner: “The Founders envisioned a nation run by and for the People. This vision can only be realized through safe, secure, and sacred elections — free from interference by our adversaries. The findings outlined by @POTUS tonight show that our elections must be protected.”

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins: “Everyone should support secure, fair and honest elections. Thank you @POTUS for your hard work on this critical goal.”

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins: “This administration has worked nonstop to right the wrongs of the last decade, whether it is inflation, the border, or our elections. We are not stopping until the fight is done. Thank you, @POTUS, for addressing the nation tonight. A nation without food or free elections will never be secure.”

Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling: “Under @POTUS, our nation is the most prosperous it has ever been. From historic tax cuts to more Americans working at this point than ever before—President Trump is delivering time and time again. Our elections are at the center of this prosperity though and we cannot have a successful country without election integrity. I applaud the President’s leadership to restore faith and transparency to the election process. As President Trump said, we don’t have a country if we don’t have free and fair elections.”

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler: “@POTUS is right. We cannot tolerate election interference. And we need urgent action on a growing range of vulnerabilities – from voter ID to foreign influence. We’re blessed to have a President that believes America deserves fair and trusted elections – and has the courage to fight for them. It should not be a partisan issue.”

Special Envoy Nick Adams: “The only rational reaction to learning 278,000 non-citizens are registered to vote and China hacked into our voter files should be outrage and concern.”

Sen. Jim Banks: “The Chinese Communist Party will stop at nothing to interfere in our democracy. Thank you @POTUS for shining a spotlight on the CCP’s activities here on American soil. American elections should belong to Americans, and AMERICANS ONLY, not our adversaries.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: “Pass the SAVE America Act.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty: “As @POTUS just demonstrated, the Senate must immediately pass the SAVE America Act, and we must hold all foreign adversaries and their conspirators accountable for trying to meddle in America’s elections and undermine our democracy.”

Sen. James Lankford: “Only American citizens should vote in American elections, and voters should show ID to prove it. Oklahoma requires voter ID in person and on our absentee ballots. Every state should do the same. I have been an original cosponsor of the SAVE America Act and voted for it every time it has come up for a vote. It is not that hard. Every Democrat has voted to block it, every time. The President of the United States addressed the nation tonight about safe and secure elections. Americans are fully able to decide for themselves, but the networks tried to make the decision for them by cutting off the President before he even spoke a word. That is bias at its clearest.”

Sen. Mike Lee: “278,000 noncitizens registered to vote. It is more important than ever to crush foreign election interference. It is more important than ever to pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis: “The information released this evening by the White House regarding the 2020 data breach by China and potential vulnerabilities in voting machines is alarming and deeply concerning. Even more troubling are reports that officials within the federal bureaucracy kept both the President and Congress in the dark about this unprecedented breach. Every American who believes in representative democracy should expect transparency and accountability. Congress deserves a full accounting of what occurred and any actions the Biden administration took in response, including allegations that information was withheld or concealed. The American people must have confidence in their government, and failures of this magnitude undermine that trust. I appreciate @POTUS bringing these allegations to the public’s attention, and I will continue seeking additional information to better understand the full scope of what occurred. We must protect our elections and pass the SAVE America Act.”

Sen. Roger Marshall: “Election integrity is the heartbeat of our constitutional republic. Americans must have confidence in our elections. We must pass voter ID, require proof of citizenship, and strengthen guardrails around mail-in ballots. That’s why it’s critical that we pass the SAVE America Act.”

Sen. Dave McCormick: “As I have said many times, we must pass the SAVE America Act. The American people overwhelmingly support it. Let’s act now.”

Sen. Rick Scott: “Tonight’s revelations in @POTUS’ speech were truly shocking. Communist China is our ENEMY and will stop at nothing to undermine our republic and destroy our way of life. The deep state will stop at nothing to stay in power and control the American people. It should be clear to every American citizen — Republican, Democrat, and Independent — that it has NEVER been more crucial to secure our elections against fraud and foreign interference. We need the SAVE America Act NOW. The Senate should be IN WASHINGTON working around the clock to get this done. Use or lose the filibuster. Cancel recess. Whatever it takes. However long it takes.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “If we don’t pass the SAVE America Act, we might as well all pack up and go home. Blow up the filibuster. Whatever it takes”

Sen. Todd Young: “China recognizes that the nature of our elections provides opportunities to turn Americans against each other and find vulnerabilities in our systems. We must be clear-eyed about this threat and prepare our entire government accordingly. We must harden our cyber defenses, do a better job of understanding and disrupting the Chinese Communist Party’s plans, and pursue strong voter ID protections. There is no silver bullet for this challenge, and everyone—from Congress, to the President, to state and local officials, to FBI, DHS, and the IC—must have a common understanding of where we’ve failed and succeeded in the past and how to plan accordingly.”

Speaker Mike Johnson: “Only Americans should be deciding American elections. Pass the SAVE and Protect America Act”

Rep. Robert Aderholt: “The House has passed the SAVE America Act. The Senate needs to do the same. Asking people to prove they are legal voters is not a burden, it’s common sense.”

Rep. Mark Alford: “The American people deserve elections they can trust! @POTUS is putting accountability, transparency & election integrity back at the center of the conversation. The future of our republic depends on it”

Rep. Rick Allen: “We MUST have safe, secure, and honest elections. It is what the American people expect and deserve. That’s why I have voted to pass the SAVE America Act—requiring a photo I.D. and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. It shouldn’t be partisan or controversial. Election security is national security.”

Rep. Stephanie Bice: “I have and will continue to support the SAVE Act and voter ID!”

Rep. Tim Burchett: “Thank you Mr. President. We are going to lose our country if we don’t pass the dadgum SAVE America Act. Call your senator and tell them to save our great nation.”

Rep. Ken Calvert: “I voted for the Save America Act because voter ID and making sure only U.S. citizens vote is just common sense. That’s why it’s supported by most Americans. If you are part of a demographic that Democrats suggest aren’t able to obtain an ID, you should feel insulted.”

Rep. Kat Cammack: “278,000 non-citizens have been found on federal voter rolls have been found so far. This is bigger than politics. It’s about preserving the foundation of our Republic. If we can’t guarantee honest, secure elections, we can’t guarantee the future of our country. Every American deserves elections they can trust.”

Rep. Eli Crane: “This isn’t complicated, folks. Pass the SAVE America Act!”

Rep. Andrew Clyde: “278,000 non-citizens registered to vote. President Trump is absolutely right Congress must pass the SAVE America Act. The House did its job. It’s time for the Senate to do theirs so we can bolster election integrity for the American people.”

Rep. Rick Crawford: “In light of the developments unveiled in the President’s address, I call upon @CIADirector Ratcliffe to immediately take decisive action to hold all those involved at the @CIA accountable for these egregious betrayals of the American people’s trust. We all can agree that bureaucrats who manipulate or conceal intelligence from the people’s elected leaders to push their preferred policies or end states cannot keep their jobs in the American people’s Intelligence Community. Those involved, and any who knew and remained silent, must be immediately removed from their positions of trust. The @HouseIntel Committee will be following up to ensure this is done.”

Rep. Warren Davidson: “Enough excuses. It’s time for the Senate to step up and pass the SAVE America Act to protect our elections.”

Rep. Byron Donalds: “PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT”

Rep. Pat Fallon: “China’s been pursuing every avenue to undermine and weaken America abroad and here at home. To deny they have tried to influence our elections plays directly into the hands of the CCP.”

Rep. Russell Fry: “Safe and secure elections are the bedrock of our democracy. If voters don’t trust that our elections are secure, we lose our country. I have voted for the SAVE America Act every single time it’s come to the House floor. Election security is national security and it’s time to get this bill signed into law once and for all.”

Rep. Clay Fuller: “278,000 non citizens are registered to vote in America. That’s why the Democrats are terrified of the SAVE America Act.”

Rep. Brandon Gill: “Over 250,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections, per DHS. Is this what Democrats want for America?”

Rep. Craig Goldman: “Proud to preside over the House Floor this week as my @HouseGOP colleagues and I voted for the third time to send the SAVE America Act to the Senate. We’re doing everything we can to get this important bill to @POTUS’s desk.”

Rep. Lance Gooden: “Americans deserve elections FREE from foreign interference. Communist China’s interference in our elections demands an immediate response from Congress. Investigate those involved in the cover-up, hold China accountable, and pass the SAVE America Act!”

Rep. Abe Hamadeh: “What the President just delivered was bittersweet vindication for all of us who have been viciously smeared as ‘election deniers’ ever since the stolen 2020 election. For years, the compliant media and the radical left gaslit the American people in near-perfect unison — asking us to deny what our own eyes and basic logic made obvious. That election was compromised by both domestic and foreign forces, followed by a coordinated cover-up involving the Biden administration, the media, and the Deep State. We must have justice. We must have accountability. And yes — we must pass the Save America Act.”

Rep. Mark Harris: “The findings released by the White House this evening should deeply disturb every American, Republican or Democrat, and demonstrate the undeniable need for stronger safeguards in our elections. The integrity of our elections and the American people’s confidence in them depend on it. Pass the SAVE America Act.”

Rep. Jim Jordan: “I thought his speech was great. As the President said, the American people deserve fair and accurate elections.”

Rep. Mike Kelly: “Free and fair elections are the foundation of our nation.”

Rep. Mike Kennedy: “Pass the SAVE America Act and stop resisting the clear will of the American people.”

Rep. Brad Knott: “Americans deserve secure elections. Even if you disagree with the President, why would a party refuse to pass Voter ID after it’s been established that millions of illegal aliens from around the world are here and refuse to leave?”

Rep. Laurel Lee: “President Trump’s address last night reinforced the importance of securing our elections. The Save America Act delivers on these priorities, and I am committed to continuing this work through my constitutional amendment to ensure only U.S. citizens are able to vote in our elections. Our elections should be decided by American citizens, and American citizens only.”

Rep. Julia Letlow: “Secure elections are vital to restoring the American people’s trust in our democracy. Congress must pass the SAVE America Act and implement voter ID by any means necessary.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk: “The integrity of our elections is paramount to preserving our freedoms and our constitutional republic. Foreign interference into our elections and the theft of our citizens’ personal information by foreign adversaries is not only a threat to our privacy, it is a threat to national security. Every American should be outraged, not only at the foreign interference in our elections, but with the suppression of this information from the President and Congress for political reasons. With this revelation, I will be even more carefully reviewing all documents and information in my ongoing investigation to expose government corruption.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: “The WH is releasing declassified files tonight that have been authenticated regarding China interfering in the 2020 election. Information below”

Rep. Nancy Mace: “OVER 250,000 non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in just FOUR states alone. THIS is exactly why we need the SAVE America Act.”

Rep. Cory Mills: “Election security is national security. We must pass the Save America Act and put trust back into our elections.”

Rep. Mary Miller: “President Trump made clear that securing our elections must remain a #1 NATIONAL PRIORITY. THE FACTS – Communist China has sought to interfere in our elections. – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris facilitated an invasion of our country. – Hundreds of thousands of ILLEGAL & DECEASED individuals have been found in our voter rolls. The Senate cannot be complacent. Congress has a constitutional duty to secure federal elections. PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

Rep. Barry Moore: “The SAVE America Act has never been more important than it is right now. 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections. This isn’t rhetoric. This is data. Listen to @POTUS and PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

Rep. Riley Moore: “At least 278,000 foreigners are registered to vote in our elections. The CCP stole 220 million Americans’ voter files. No more excuses. The Senate must past the SAVE America Act NOW!”

Rep. Troy Nehls: “DHS identified 278,000 non-citizens who are registered to vote in federal elections. Congress must pass the SAVE America Act to ensure that only American citizens vote in American elections. If we don’t have secure elections, we have no country.”

Rep. Ralph Norman: “President Trump delivered a great speech tonight that put the American people front and center: protecting our elections, restoring trust, and standing up for the voices of voters!! The declassified information we’ve seen proves why election integrity must remain a TOP priority. That’s why I introduced the Election Infrastructure Integrity Act back in March. Now it’s time for the Senate to act, pass the SAVE America Act, and send these critical protections to President Trump’s desk.”

Rep. Jimmy Patronis: “President Trump is absolutely right, we MUST pass the SAVE America Act. I’ve PROUDLY voted to pass this bill every chance I’ve had since coming to Congress. The Senate needs to stop dragging its feet and secure American elections NOW.”

Rep. Chip Roy: “President Trump is exactly right. We need to pass Rep. Roy’s SAVE America Act. The House has passed it FOUR times now. The Senate must act. Inaction is not an option.”

Rep. Michael Rulli: “278 noncitizens registered to vote in American means the votes of 278,000 American citizens could be canceled out. The Senate needs to pass the SAVE America Act TONIGHT.”

Rep. Austin Scott: “The Chinese Communist Party is one of the greatest adversaries of the United States. Their efforts to influence our elections are apparent and we will not tolerate it. It is time to pass the SAVE America Act. We must ensure that American elections are safe and secure.”

Rep. Keith Self: “The Senate must do whatever is necessary to get this done.”

Rep. Mike Simpson:“The House passed the SAVE AMERICA Act. Time for the Senate to do the same. This is a MUST-PASS BILL!”

Rep. Greg Steube: “Democrats spent years telling Americans that noncitizens weren’t registering to vote. Last night we learned nearly 278,000 noncitizens are registered on federal voter rolls, and that’s only what a limited @DHSgov review found. Democrat-run states refused to share their voter files, so the real number is likely far higher. This is exactly why I’ve backed the SAVE America Act from day one. Only American citizens should decide American elections. The House has done its job. The Senate needs to stop hiding behind the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act!”

Rep. Marlin Stutzman: “PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”

Rep. Claudia Tenney: “Wow. President Trump just released a BOMBSHELL. China attempted to manufacture fake ballots for Joe Biden.”

Rep. Derrick Van Orden: “PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT NOW!”

Rep. Randy Weber: “Stop scrolling. You’re looking at 278,000 people. That’s how many noncitizens were exposed tonight for being registered to vote in federal elections. Let’s get the SAVE America Act to @POTUS’ desk NOW!”

Rep. Tony Wied: “The President of the United States addressed the nation last night to discuss declassified documents showing foreign interference in our elections. …And members of the mainstream media refused to air it. I thought democracy dies in darkness?”

Rep. Roger Williams: “We must secure our elections in order to preserve trust in American democracy. It’s time to pass the SAVE America Act”

Rep. Rudy Yakym: “Never forget the Democrats peddled Russia, Russia, Russia for years, wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on what turned out to be a total HOAX — all while turning a blind eye to Communist China meddling in our elections and turning our voter rolls over to illegal aliens. They can spare us the outrage over President Trump’s address tonight.”

House Republican Conference: “This is INSANE. Thank God President Trump’s Administration is getting to the bottom of this once and for all.”

Committee on House Administration Republicans: “PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT”

House Freedom Caucus: “SAVE OUR ELECTIONS.”

Republican Study Committee: “Election integrity is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue, it is an American issue, and 80% of the country knows it. It is high time we pass the SAVE America Act and secure our elections.”