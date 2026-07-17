SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: President Trump Declassifies Intel on Foreign Election Interference and Deep State Coverup

Last night, President Donald J. Trump released newly declassified intelligence that had been hidden from the American people for years. The documents reveal that foreign adversaries, led by China, have compromised U.S. voter data on a massive scale and that America’s election infrastructure remains dangerously vulnerable to hacking and manipulation — intelligence that officials deliberately suppressed.

Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News allies immediately moved to discredit, downplay, and distract from the shocking disclosures. Here are the facts:

CLAIM: “President Trump’s address contained no new information.”

FACT: President Trump released a substantial body of newly declassified intelligence that had never been made public — or even shared with the President at the time. This includes assessments confirming that China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other malign actors have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure, as well as evidence that the Maduro regime in Venezuela successfully developed methods to digitally alter vote totals in undetectable ways — information that has major implications in our own elections.

CLAIM: “We already knew foreign adversaries try to interfere in our elections.”

FACT: The point is to expose the extent to which foreign adversaries were attempting to interfere in our election. For example, President Trump exposed how China obtained the personal data of 220 million American voters — names, addresses, phone numbers, and party affiliations — during the 2020 election cycle, representing the largest known compromise of U.S. voter information in history. Intelligence agencies knew about this breach in at least 18 states and kept it hidden from the President and Congress.

CLAIM: “President Trump was in office in 2020, so he was undermined by his own team.”

FACT: That is exactly the point: Deep State elements within the government withheld important assessments from President Trump. One analyst admitted to “deliberately massaging” the President’s Daily Brief to keep election-related intelligence out, while an FBI official even described running “a shadow government” to prevent this information from reaching the President.

“We have deliberately massaged our one pending [President’s Daily Brief] to avoid any direct links to the election.”

“I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point”

CLAIM: “The voter data China obtained is already public information anyway.”

FACT: When China obtained similar data on British voters, the Biden Administration responded with sanctions and criminal charges. When Iran hackers obtained just 100,000 American voter files, the Biden Department of Justice brought indictments. Yet when China acquired data on 220 million Americans, these same officials stayed silent and covered it up — an indefensible double standard.

CLAIM: “There is no evidence they were able to change the outcome of votes.”

FACT: This is a deliberate attempt to change the subject. In his remarks, President Trump did not make a claim about past elections; he exposed dangerous, ongoing vulnerabilities in America’s election systems that foreign adversaries have both the intent and capability to exploit, and revealed that senior intelligence officials deliberately hid this intelligence from the President and the American people.

CLAIM: “The number of non-citizens on voter rolls is insignificant.”

FACT: A Department of Homeland Security review identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections across just four states that cooperated with the Department’s request. Because many Democrat-led states refused to provide their voter files, the actual number is significantly higher.

CLAIM: “There is no evidence of fraud or irregularities in our elections.”

FACT: The declassified documents detail how clear evidence of fraud was deliberately buried. In one case, an investigation discovered Democrat-aligned canvassers in Michigan forged voter registrations, submitted applications for nonexistent people, and received gift cards based on the volume of fraudulent registrations they produced in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election. Despite the evidence, the Biden Justice Department slow-walked the investigation for years.

CLAIM: “Mail-in voting is safe and secure.”

FACT: Multiple independent analyses have warned for years about the heightened risks of mail-in ballots. The bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform concluded that absentee ballots are “the largest source of potential voter fraud.” The MIT Election Data + Science Lab has noted that fraud appears more frequent with mail voting than in-person voting. A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll found that 21% of mail-in voters admitted to at least one form of fraud in the 2020 election. The Heritage Foundation has documented widespread vulnerabilities to theft, forgery, and coercion.

President Trump is demanding accountability. He has directed the Director of National Intelligence, Department of Justice, FBI, and CIA to investigate how this critical intelligence was hidden from the sitting President and the American people — and to hold those responsible accountable, including potential criminal charges.

These disclosures make one thing clear: America’s election system is broken and exposed. That is why President Trump is calling on Congress to immediately pass the SAVE America Act and safeguard our elections against exactly this kind of exploitation.