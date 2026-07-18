DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO SUBWAY KUNIA IN WAIPAHU

Posted on Jul 17, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Subway Kunia, located at 94-535 Kupuohi St. in Waipahu, due to insufficient refrigeration to safely maintain foods requiring Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS).

The food establishment, operated by World Subs Inc., received a red placard on July 17 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and determines all critical violations have been corrected. The establishment may not prepare, serve or distribute food to the public, including for off-site events, until it is authorized to reopen.

During a routine inspection conducted on July 17, 2026, the DOH inspector observed the following critical violation:

Improper cold-holding temperatures. All four refrigeration units on-site, including the walk-in refrigerator, were operating above required temperatures.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to complete the following corrective action before it can reopen:

Refrigeration units must be capable of maintaining foods at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

The next follow-up inspection is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, visit: http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

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