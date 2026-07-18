WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Child Sex Traffickers, Sexual Predators, and Drug Traffickers

Despite a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, ICE is working 24/7 to remove the worst of the worst from our communities

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, convicted of horrific crimes including human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex act, rape with force/violence, and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested child sex traffickers, violent sexual predators, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats who have no business remaining in our country,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Sanctuary politicians’ anti-ICE rhetoric has contributed to our officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them. Despite these smears, ICE will continue to get criminals off our streets. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is putting Americans first.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Juan Manuel Curiel-Banuelos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex act in Ventura, California.

Nalesh Prasad, a criminal illegal alien from Fiji, convicted for rape with force/violence in Sacramento, California.

Miguel Munoz-Lara, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse in Salt Lake County, Utah.

Alexander Vasquez-Valentin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic in Sussex County, Delaware.

Emanuel De Jesus Arroyo-Aviles, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for smuggling of person with intent to flee in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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