Vibrant Publishers Launches 'Business Sustainability Essentials,' a Practical Guide for Future-Ready Organizations

Cover of Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know — a practitioner's guide to ESG, CSR, and sustainable business strategy. Dr. Ritika Mahajan, author of Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

Dr. Ritika Mahajan’s new book translates sustainability, ESG, and circular-economy principles into actionable business strategies.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Business Sustainability Essentials) by Dr. Ritika Mahajan, a faculty member in General Management and Strategy at MNIT Jaipur whose work includes contributions to sustainability initiatives associated with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The book is now available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats through Amazon, major booksellers, and www.vibrantpublishers.com.

As ESG regulations become more stringent, investor scrutiny intensifies, and consumers demand greater corporate accountability, organizations increasingly need professionals who can translate sustainability principles into meaningful business action. Business Sustainability Essentials addresses this need with a structured, accessible, and practical guide for sustainability managers, ESG analysts, corporate strategy professionals, entrepreneurs, HR and supply chain leaders, policy advisors, consultants, and business students.

Dr. Mahajan brings more than twelve years of teaching, research, and consulting experience to the book. Her work on UNEP-related projects, curriculum development for the Asian Circular Economy Leadership Academy at Chulalongkorn University, and teaching engagements across IIIT Lucknow, TERI School of Advanced Studies, and the University of Delhi inform the book’s international perspective and practitioner-focused approach. As the author of three scholarly books and more than fifty research publications, she combines academic depth with clear, accessible explanations.

For Dr. Mahajan, sustainability must move beyond being treated as an elective concern or an addition to conventional business education. “The world’s most admired organizations are not just profitable—they are purposeful,” she says. “Business Sustainability Essentials is written for leaders who understand that profit, people, and planet are not competing priorities, but complementary ones.”

Across ten carefully structured chapters, the book traces the foundations and historical development of business sustainability before introducing essential frameworks such as the Triple Bottom Line, Corporate Social Responsibility, Creating Shared Value, and circular-economy design. It then examines how sustainability can be integrated into core business functions, including finance, marketing, human resources, supply chain management, and governance. The concluding chapters explore sustainability reporting, global regulatory developments, ethics-driven leadership, and emerging career opportunities.

Each chapter includes global examples, summaries, practical activities, and quizzes designed to reinforce applied learning. Readers also receive access to ten downloadable resources, including a phase-based workplace sustainability toolkit, a CSR proposal template, a GRI-based sustainability report template, an ESG training outline, a stakeholder engagement framework, and a materiality analysis matrix.

Early reviewers have praised the book for connecting sustainability principles with commercial realities. Onyinyechi Ohamobi, Head of ESG at Mondetta, describes it as “a strong starting point for organizations and individuals seeking a commercially grounded approach to sustainability.”

Fatima Ahmad, ESG and Sustainability Consultant at dss+ in Dubai, calls the book “a rare find that balances academic rigor with corporate reality.” She adds that Dr. Mahajan makes complex ideas accessible by combining real-world examples with the evolution of sustainability, creating “a much-needed roadmap for integrating sustainability principles into core business functions.” Ahmad recommends the book as both a foundational text and a practical handbook for industry professionals.

As part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series, Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know combines accessible learning with real-world business relevance.

About the Author

Dr. Ritika Mahajan is a distinguished academic, consultant, and trainer specializing in sustainability and management education. She is a faculty member at MNIT Jaipur and holds a PhD from IIT Roorkee. Dr. Mahajan has coordinated the MBA in Sustainability Management at TERI School of Advanced Studies and has worked with the UNEP and the Ministry of MSME, contributing to sustainability policy development at both national and international levels.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516813

Hardback - 9781636516837

E-Book - 9781636516820

What does it take to turn sustainability from a concept into meaningful business action?

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