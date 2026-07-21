Capital City Roofing Pairs AI With a 100-Point System to Price Roofs Precisely

CCR Condition Index Roof Inspection Capital City Roofing | "Leadership in Roofing: Built on Integrity, Driven by Results" A beautifully completed residential roofing project by Capital City Roofing, showcasing quality craftsmanship and the company’s commitment to Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity. Brad Strawbridge Forbes Business Council Member Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity"

Alpharetta-based Capital City Roofing pairs a 27-point inspection with a 100-point AI Condition Index score to price jobs precisely and save customers money.

Technology does not replace craftsmanship, it protects it” — Brad Strawbridge, CEO of Capital City Roofing

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Capital City Roofing Is Rebuilding the Roof Replacement Process Around Speed, Transparency, and AI

Alpharetta-based roofing company runs an 80-agent AI workforce and a proprietary inspection and asset-management program to cut response times, price with precision, and pass the savings and peace of mind on to the customer.

ALPHARETTA, GA, July 21, 2026 (EIN Presswire) -- For most homeowners, getting a new roof still means the same routine it has for decades: call a few contractors, wait for someone to climb up and take measurements, then wait again for a quote that may or may not match what shows up on the invoice. Capital City Roofing (CCR), a GAF Master Elite contractor serving Alpharetta, Nashville, Greenville, and Charleston, is one of a small number of companies rebuilding that process from the ground up, using an in-house AI workforce instead of outside software bolted onto an old system.

A growing number of venture-backed platforms are chasing this same problem with remote measurement tools and centralized pricing. CCR is solving it a different way. Every proposal, inspection, and job still runs through a licensed, certified roofing company with its own crews, its own name on the contract, and its own accountability on the roof. The technology moves faster. The company behind it does not disappear once the invoice is signed.

An Operator Who Builds the System First

Founder and CEO Brad Strawbridge did not start in roofing. He spent more than a decade at Lowe's, including time as a district manager overseeing in-home services, before moving into commercial roofing and then founding CCR in 2024. That operator background shaped how he approached automation once the company started to scale.

"Most AI investments in service businesses fail, not because the technology is broken, but because the operational foundation underneath it is," Strawbridge said. "You have to standardize the workflow, the data, and the handoffs first. Once that architecture is in place, automation actually holds up under volume. Skip that step and you are just making a broken process move faster."

That approach is why CCR built its own workflows in-house rather than buying an off-the-shelf tool. The company now runs roughly 80 AI agents across lead intake, scheduling, coordination, customer communication, follow-up, and back-office operations.

Faster Response, Fewer Blind Spots

The most visible result for customers is speed. CCR targets a 30-second response window on missed calls and routes inbound leads automatically by division and zip code, so a homeowner, property manager, or commercial client reaches the right team without sitting in a general queue. Proposals that once took days to turn around are generated the same day.

Behind the scenes, the company's own CRM, BuilderLync, ties intake, scheduling, and communication into one system rather than the patchwork of disconnected tools most contractors run. BuilderLync started as an internal tool built to solve CCR's own operational gaps before CCR opened it up to other contractors.

"There is a version of this story where a tech company raises a large round, buys a bunch of aerial imagery, and calls itself a roofing company," Strawbridge said. "We built the same speed and the same transparency, but we did it as a licensed contractor first. Our name is on the license, our crews are on the roof, and our reviews are attached to actual completed jobs, not a funding round."

Turning Every Inspection Into a Precise, Documented Number

Every job, residential, multifamily, or low-slope commercial, starts with the same standardized 27-point inspection. Findings feed directly into the CCR Condition Index, a 100-point weighted grading rubric that scores a roof against historical data and established roofing standards and translates the result into a single A to F letter grade, rather than a subjective call that varies from inspector to inspector.

That data now powers Capital Shield, CCR's proprietary roof asset-management program for residential, multifamily, and low-slope commercial customers. Instead of treating a roof as a one-time transaction, Capital Shield tracks its condition over time, flags problems before they turn into emergencies, and gives owners a documented record they can point to at renewal, sale, or claim time.

"The 27-point inspection and the Condition Index are how we take the guesswork out of pricing," Strawbridge said. "A property gets an A through F grade off a 100-point weighted algorithm, not a gut call. When we know exactly what condition a roof is in, we can scope the job precisely instead of padding it to cover unknowns. That precision is what lets us control margin on our end and pass real savings to the customer, without cutting corners on the work itself."

For homeowners, that means a quote built on what the roof actually needs rather than a worst-case estimate. For multifamily and commercial owners, it means a documented asset history that carriers, buyers, and boards can rely on instead of a static reserve study, and lower long-term costs from catching problems while they are still small.

Built On Credentials, Not Just Technology

The technology sits on top of a credential base that predates the AI buildout. CCR holds GAF Master Elite certification, a distinction held by roughly the top one percent of roofing contractors nationally, along with GAF Commercial Certified and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier status. The company holds more than 250 Google reviews at a 4.9 to 5.0 star average, and Strawbridge serves on the board of directors for RT3 (the Roofing Technology Think Tank) and NRAP (the National Roofing Apprenticeship Program), alongside committee roles with the National Roofing Contractors Association.

"Technology does not replace craftsmanship, it protects it," Strawbridge said. "Every one of those agents exists so our crews can spend more time on the roof and less time on paperwork, and so a homeowner never has to wonder where their project stands."

Expanding the Model, Not Just the Market

CCR operates three divisions, residential, commercial, and multifamily, across Alpharetta, Nashville, Greenville, and Charleston, with additional markets in progress through the Capital City Licensing Platform, which licenses CCR's operating system, brand, and technology stack to independent contractors rather than franchising the name alone. The company's software arm, BuilderLync, is expanding its own footprint among contractors nationally, positioning both companies at the center of a broader shift toward AI-driven operations across the trades, led by operators who still show up on the job, not just a platform sitting between the homeowner and the crew.

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is a residential, commercial, and multifamily roofing company serving Alpharetta, Nashville, Greenville, and Charleston. Founded by Brad Strawbridge, the company holds GAF Master Elite, GAF Commercial Certified, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier certifications and maintains a 4.9 to 5.0 star rating across more than 250 Google reviews. Learn more at capitalcityroofing.net.

About BuilderLync

BuilderLync is an AI-driven CRM, marketing, and project management platform built for contractors, co-founded by Brad Strawbridge alongside Sean Richard, Blake Grissom, James Kuntz, and Edward Oueilhe. Learn more at builderlync.com.

Media Contact

Brad Strawbridge

Founder and CEO, Capital City Roofing

brad@capitalcityroofing.net

404-897-0337

Media kit: bradstrawbridge.com/media-kit/

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