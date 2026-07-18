LaSalle Parish Crash Claims Life of Juvenile; Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide

LaSalle Parish – On Friday, July 17, 2026, at approximately 4:49 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Hunt Road near Dewey Wills WMA. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Kent Sanson of Deville.



The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Reese McKenzie of Deville, was traveling north on Hunt Road. For reasons still under investigation, McKenzie lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to leave the roadway, and overturn. Sequentially, multiple passengers were ejected from the vehicle.



McKenzie, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Sanson, who also was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Five additional passengers, who also were not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.



As a result of the investigation, LSP placed McKenzie under arrest for careless operation of a vehicle, open container, operating a vehicle while impaired, vehicular negligent injuring (3 counts), and vehicular homicide. McKenzie was transported and processed at the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.



Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.



Contact Information:

M/T Casey Wallace

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 266-7275

[email protected]