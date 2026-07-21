Jackie Barikhan Closes $2.5M Laguna Hills Home Using Bridge Loan and Bank Statements as Income

2. Jackie Barikhan Structures Bridge Loan and Bank Statement Mortgage for $2.5M Luxury Purchase Jackie Barikhan Sr. Loan Officer Summit Lending

Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending Closes $2.5 Million Laguna Hills, California Home Purchase in Just 24 Days Using a Bridge Loan and Bank Statement Mortgage

Many successful business owners assume they have to sell their current home before purchasing another, or that they won't qualify because their tax returns don't tell the whole story.” — Jackie Barikhan

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative two-loan financing solution helped self-employed homeowners purchase their next luxury home before selling their existing residence.Jackie Barikhan, Senior Mortgage Advisor with Summit Lending, announced the successful closing of a $2.5 million home purchase in Laguna Hills, California, using a customized financing strategy that combined a Bridge Loan with a Bank Statement Mortgage The transaction closed in just 24 days, allowing the borrowers to secure their dream home without waiting to sell their current residence.The homeowners were moving from their Mission Viejo residence, valued at approximately $1.6 million, but needed access to their existing home equity to make a competitive down payment on their new purchase.Rather than requiring the sale of their current home before buying the next one, Jackie structured a two-loan solution that unlocked the equity through a bridge loan while simultaneously qualifying the borrowers for their new mortgage using bank statement income.As self-employed borrowers, traditional mortgage guidelines based solely on tax returns did not accurately reflect their true financial strength.By utilizing a Bank Statement Loan, the borrowers were able to qualify based on their business cash flow instead of tax returns, creating a financing solution tailored to their unique financial profile."Many successful business owners assume they have to sell their current home before purchasing another, or that they won't qualify because their tax returns don't tell the whole story," said Jackie Barikhan. "By combining a Bridge Loan with a Bank Statement Mortgage, we were able to provide the flexibility they needed to move forward confidently while closing in only 24 days."The financing strategy provided several key advantages, including:• Purchase of a new home before selling the existing residence• Equity accessed from the Mission Viejo home for the down payment• Qualification using bank statements instead of tax returns• A seamless two-loan structure managed through one experienced mortgage advisor• Fast 24-day closing in a competitive luxury housing marketBridge financing continues to become an increasingly valuable tool for homeowners looking to move into higher-value properties without the pressure of timing two real estate transactions simultaneously.When paired with alternative income documentation programs such as Bank Statement Loans, self-employed borrowers gain greater flexibility while remaining competitive in today's housing market.Jackie Barikhan specializes in luxury home financing throughout California, helping self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and high-net-worth borrowers secure financing through Bank Statement Loans, Profit & Loss Loans , DSCR Investor Loans, Jumbo Mortgages , Bridge Loans, and other specialized lending solutions.For more information about Bridge Loans, Bank Statement Mortgages, Jumbo Financing, or luxury home purchase financing in California, visit www.MyLenderJackie.com or contact Jackie Barikhan at Summit Lending - www.talkwithJackie.com

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