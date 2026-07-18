Secretary Read Pushes Back on DHS Secretary Mullin’s Newest Threats Against Election Workers

Today, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin threatened state elections officials with fines and jail time if they don’t participate in the federal government’s unlawful attempts to control how states run elections. To date, the Trump administration is 0-13 in court when attempting to force states to provide private voter data to the federal government.

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read released the following statement:

“In Oregon, we respect the law and the Constitution of the United States, and we will not let Washington D.C. politicians compromise our elections. I will defend our elections workers, Oregonians’ private voter data, our infrastructure, or anything else they come after with every tool at my disposal.

“Secretary Mullin’s comments today are just more proof that his boss is scared of losing the elections in November, and they are looking for shortcuts instead of doing their jobs and making life better for the American people.

“Oregon will have a secure and fair election this November, the results will accurately reflect the votes of our citizens, and politicians will have to accept the outcome, whether they like it or not.”