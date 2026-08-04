Harvard University Assistant Chief of Police & Wife Release Inspiring Book Benefiting Bradykin Children's Foundation

Denis & Susan Downing of Weymouth, MA Now Available for Pre-order! Illustrated by Chris & Maria Young

All proceeds from "Bradykin Goes to Harvard" benefit the Bradykin Children's Foundation, helping bring comfort, hope, and literacy to hospitalized children

Harvard represents opportunity, curiosity, and the belief that education can change lives. We wanted children everywhere to know that big dreams can begin anywhere.” — Denis Downing

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author, Susan Downing, and Harvard University assistant chief of police, Denis Downing, are proud to announce the upcoming release of " Bradykin Goes to Harvard: Where Big Dreams Begin ," the eighth book in the beloved Bradykin children's book series and the second book co-authored by the husband-and-wife team. Releasing on August 18, 2026, it is now available for pre-order at Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and other book retailers.Inspired by Harvard's rich history and traditions, the story invites young readers to explore the iconic campus alongside Bradykin and his new friend, Ivykin. As they walk through Harvard Yard, row along the Charles River, and experience treasured Harvard traditions, children discover that Harvard is more than a place; it is where curiosity grows, confidence soars, friendships flourish, and big dreams truly begin.Published by Briley & Baxter Publications and written for children ages 4 to 8, the book celebrates education, family, kindness, perseverance, and the endless possibilities that come from believing in yourself. More than a children's book, "Bradykin Goes to Harvard: Where Big Dreams Begin" is part of a growing mission to bring comfort, hope, and literacy to hospitalized children through the Bradykin Children's Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.The Bradykin Children's Foundation believes that stories have the power to comfort, inspire, and bring hope. Its mission is to brighten the lives of hospitalized children by providing comfort, encouragement, and the joy of reading through Bradykin Bags filled with books, plush toys, and creative activities. Working alongside hospitals and pediatric programs, the foundation strives to remind every child and family that they are supported, cared for, and never alone during their hospital journey."Every child deserves encouragement, especially during life's most difficult moments," said Susan Downing, author and president of the Bradykin Children's Foundation. "Our hope is that Bradykin inspires children to believe in themselves, dream without limits, and know they are never alone."As assistant chief of police at Harvard University, Denis Downing has devoted more than 27 years to serving one of the world's most respected academic communities. His experiences on campus inspired the authentic locations, traditions, and spirit woven throughout the story."Harvard represents opportunity, curiosity, and the belief that education can change lives," said Denis Downing. "We wanted children everywhere to know that big dreams can begin anywhere. Every Bradykin story is written with one purpose: to remind children that they are seen, they are loved, and they are never alone. If this book helps us place one more Bradykin Bag into the hands of a child in the hospital, then it has done exactly what we hoped it would.""Bradykin Goes to Harvard: Where Big Dreams Begin" is dedicated to the memory of George Downing, whose 39 years of service with the Harvard University Police Department inspired his son, Denis, to follow in his footsteps. George's legacy of public service, integrity, compassion, and devotion to family continues to inspire the values reflected throughout this book and in the mission of the Bradykin Children's Foundation.The Bradykin Children's Foundation was inspired by the Downing family's own experiences after their daughter, Megan Downing, faced significant medical challenges as an infant. Years of hospital visits and therapy showed the family how meaningful kindness, encouragement, and hope can be for children and their families during difficult times.Today, the foundation provides Bradykin Bags filled with children's books, plush companions, coloring activities, crayons, and heartfelt "Notes of Hope" written by volunteers. Future initiatives include hospital reading visits, community volunteer events, and partnerships with children's hospitals throughout New England and beyond.About the AuthorsSusan Downing is the award-winning creator of the Bradykin children's book series. She has authored eight books, celebrating kindness, family, courage, education, and service, including five coauthored with her daughter, Megan Downing, one with her son, Matthew Downing, and two with her husband, Denis Downing. The Bradykin series has received multiple national honors, including Readers' Choice Five-Star Awards and the International Impact Book Award.Denis Downing serves as assistant chief of police at Harvard University, where he has dedicated more than 27 years to public safety and community service. "Bradykin Goes to Harvard: Where Big Dreams Begin" is his second collaboration in the Bradykin children's book series, combining his love of Harvard, family, and education with a shared mission to inspire children to dream big.About the Bradykin Children's FoundationThe Bradykin Children's Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing stories, smiles, comfort, hope, and literacy to hospitalized children.About Briley & Baxter PublicationsBriley & Baxter Publications is an independent publishing house in Plymouth, Massachusetts that donates 10% of its royalties to animal rescues. Recipients have included organizations such as Last Hope K9 Rescue, the Wolf Conservation Center, Vintage Pet Rescue, WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue, Dachshund Rescue of South Florida, Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, Tiny Tim On Wheels Foundation, and Freedom Service Dogs of America.For more information or to volunteer, donate, or request a hospital partnership, visit www.bradykin.com

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