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Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 17, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 17, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared milk in the form of sodium caseinate Company Name: Fayus, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Pounded Yam (2lb, 4lb, 5lb, 10 lb)

Company Announcement

Fayus Inc., doing business as Yusol International Foods (Sacramento, CA) is expanding its recall of OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM to include product sizes 2lbs, 4lbs, 5lbs, and 10lbs due to product labeling omission of an undeclared milk allergen for sodium caseinate, a milk derivative. People who have an allergy, or severe milk sensitivity to milk, run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. No illness or injuries have been reported in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated, and later expanded, as a result of an internal investigation discovering that some packaged OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM had been distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of sodium caseinate – derived from milk, a milk allergen, due to a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes. In addition, The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) sampled the 4lb product and confirmed the omission of the milk allergen from the product label. A subsequent investigation, and CFIA sampling of the 10lb product, revealed that additional packaging sizes may be affected.

This recall includes the following product packaging sizes with the expiration dates between November 2028 through May 2029: 2lbs (0.907kg), 4lbs (1.815kg), 5lbs (2.267kg), and 10lbs (4.53kg). OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM was distributed through distribution outlets in the African and Caribbean markets between December 2025 – May 2026 in Canada, Australia and the following United States:

California

Georgia

Illinois

New Jersey

New York

Texas

The recalled products are packaged in a clear plastic bag. This recall does not apply to packaging that declares the milk allergen. See example packaging below for correct and incorrect packaging. Consumers should check expiration dates on the front of the packaging, as well as the allergen declaration labeling, to determine if they have the affected product.

Questions or Exchange Requests:

Distribution outlets may exchange the affected product for correctly packaged and labeled product, or for a relabeled/reconditioned package of the product. Consumers with a milk allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, should not consume the affected product. Fayus Inc. apologizes for any inconvenience and remains committed to the safety and quality of its products. Consumers who have purchased the products and have questions may contact the company at info@yusolfood.com or call 916-383-1124 Monday - Friday 11am – 3pm PST.

Link to Initial Press Release