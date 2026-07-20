Dr. Luis Raúl Orozco Releases ‘Si supieras…: Violencia doméstica’ as a Spanish Language Resource on Domestic Violence

Si supieras…: Violencia doméstica Si supieras…: Violencia doméstica pic 2 Si supieras…: Violencia doméstica pic 3 Dr. Luis Raúl Orozco

WHITTIER, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed therapist, author, and Whittier Counseling Center founder Dr. Luis Raúl Orozco has released Si supieras...: Violencia doméstica , fe y el camino para romper ciclos que duelen. The Spanish-language book draws on more than 20 years of mental health experience to help readers understand domestic violence, emotional wounds, faith, family dynamics, and the process of breaking harmful generational cycles.AvailabilitySi supieras... is available in Spanish in Kindle, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook formats through Amazon in the United States and Mexico, Readers can purchase the book by visiting https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GY5GLFTR Identifying Abuse Beyond Physical ViolenceSi supieras..., which translates as “If you only knew,” examines forms of domestic violence that may be difficult to recognize. These can include emotional manipulation, intimidation, financial restrictions, isolation, excessive monitoring, spiritual pressure, threats, and repeated attacks on a person’s confidence.The book explains how controlling behavior may gradually become part of everyday life. Jealousy can be interpreted as devotion, while demands for constant updates may appear to reflect concern. Over time, these patterns can affect a person’s independence, emotional well-being, and understanding of a healthy relationship.Luis also addresses why individuals may struggle to discuss their experiences or leave an abusive environment. Fear, shame, economic dependence, cultural expectations, concern for children, and the risk of retaliation can create serious emotional and practical barriers. His approach encourages readers, relatives, therapists, and faith leaders to respond with patience and informed compassion.Examining Family Patterns and the Role of FaithFamilies can pass down beliefs about love, anger, loyalty, sacrifice, forgiveness, silence, and personal responsibility. These inherited ideas often influence how people communicate, resolve conflict, establish boundaries, and interpret a partner’s behavior.Through accessible reflections informed by clinical practice, Luis invites readers to identify lessons that may be allowing painful cycles to continue. The book encourages healthier communication, emotional accountability, personal safety, and boundaries that protect an individual’s dignity.Faith is explored as a possible source of comfort, strength, and transformation. The book also considers how misunderstood religious teachings may pressure people to tolerate suffering or remain silent. Luis encourages readers to approach faith in a way that supports safety, reflection, responsibility, and access to professional help.“Many harmful relationship patterns remain hidden because people have never been given the language or tools to identify what is happening,” said Dr. Luis, author and licensed therapist. “My hope is that Si supieras... helps readers see more clearly and understand that recognizing a pattern can be the first step toward changing it.”A Resource for Individuals, Families, and ProfessionalsThe book was written for people experiencing domestic violence, adults seeking to understand childhood wounds, relatives who want to offer meaningful support, and individuals who repeatedly encounter similar relationship patterns.It may also support therapists, educators, community advocates, and faith leaders who work with Spanish-speaking individuals and families. The book combines clinical insight, cultural awareness, spiritual reflection, and practical discussions about emotional healing. Here is a recent article published about the book in Spanish as well as english languages.About Dr. LuisLuis is a licensed therapist, author, educator, and founder of Whittier Counseling Center in Southern California. Born in Mexico and raised in East Los Angeles, he earned a Doctor of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California.His experience includes counseling, crisis intervention, domestic violence education, de-escalation, parenting support, workplace mental health, community training, and violence prevention. He also authored STAMP: A Method for Violence Prevention: Practical Manual.

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