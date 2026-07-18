Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future (World Scientific Publishing) TV Interview - Roger Spitz (London, 2025) METARUPTIONS - Word of the Year (Disruptive Futures Institute) Roger Spitz Keynote Talk at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington D.C. Disrupt With Impact (Roger Spitz, Kogan Page Publishing), Endorsed by 4 Awards

As the Environment Spitz Mapped in 2019 Hits Inflection Point, Disruptive Futures Institute Scales Geopolitics Center; Spitz Ranked #6 in National Security

Washington is the new Silicon Valley. The Three Gs no longer operate in parallel - they collide. That collision is a metaruption, and it is the operating environment for the rest of the decade.” — Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disruptive Futures Institute (DFI) today reported how far the term Metaruptions has now traveled. Coined by Roger Spitz in 2019, the term is also being cited in the literature of geopolitics, military strategy, national security, cyber risk, artificial intelligence, government foresight, and development policy - frequently by authors with no connection to the foresight field.

Codified in the Disruptive Futures Institute’s body of work from 2020 to 2024, Metaruptions describe multidimensional, self-reinforcing systemic disruptions, where technological breakthroughs, ecological shifts, geopolitical frictions, societal transformations, and human evolutions intersect and amplify in unpredictable cascades. What began as a specialized construct for navigating complex change is being used, seven years on, as a plain description of the operating environment.

The recognition tracks the same shift. Thinkers360, the thought-leadership ranking platform, now places Spitz #6 globally in National Security - a top 10 position alongside his existing rankings in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, leadership, management, and risk management.

“We are past the point of simple volatility,” says Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “As we enter the second half of the decade, we are navigating Metaruptions - deep, interdependent, transdisciplinary system shifts arising from technological, ecological, geopolitical, economic, and societal convergence.”

WHY NOW: THE INFLECTION POINTS ARRIVE

Metaruptions is being reached for now because the conditions it named have stopped being nascent. Change, as Spitz has written, is generally slow, difficult, and unequally distributed - while the tempo of disruption is fast, and tipping points can cascade rapidly.

The drivers Spitz mapped in 2019 were signals, with climate, technology, and AI advancing toward irreversibility; complexity, society, and information shifting the underlying paradigms; quantum computing and geopolitical reshuffling opening new eras. Several are hitting inflection points at once, compounding forces spilling into tipping points. The vocabulary is spreading because the phenomenon arrived.

FROM A FORESIGHT PAPER TO THE STRATEGY LITERATURE

In Military Strategy Magazine (Winter 2026), U.S. Army War College authors Aaron Blair Wilcox and Chase Metcalf cite Spitz’s Journal of Futures Studies paper “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” (2020) in their analysis of AI and wargaming. Their argument: the U.S. Army must promote planning systems that are antifragile - “systems that improve under chaos” - rather than exchange the human system of mission command for a fragile algorithmic one.

At the United States Military Academy at West Point, Chris Mayer, Director of Philosophy, reviewed “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World” and singled out Spitz’s account of “Disruption 3.0” - the cascading effects of interconnected changes that defy linear thinking - alongside the 6 i’s toolkit (Intuition, Inspiration, Imagination, Improvisation, Invention, and Impossible).

The pattern repeats across geographies and disciplines. In Germany, IDOS applied the term directly to geopolitical analysis, assessing in a 2024 Policy Brief the direct and indirect repercussions of a “metaruption” caused by the United States. In the UK, the National Preparedness Commission’s work on the shift from prediction to strategic foresight carries the definition. In Latin America, Spanish-language cyber strategy research has deployed Spitz’s Complex Five risk metaphors - the black jellyfish, the black elephant - to model AI-automated offensive operations. Further citations run through Greek government foresight, military AI research, tech diplomacy from a Global South perspective, strategic planning journals in Turkey, and a Millennium Project report on the futures of work.

Each of these arose independently, in a different language, discipline, or institution.

STRATEGY IS ONE STREAM AMONG MANY

Beyond strategy, a Forbes contributor named ‘Metaruption’ a Word of the Year for 2026 (since translated by Forbes Japan), and the International Training Centre of the ILO opens its 2026 Futures Toolkit on the future of work with the term. Professional bodies and media from finance, accounting, engineering, and other fields have taken it up; the term now circulates across Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish, and Korean. British artist Dylan Gill even discovered it while searching for a title for his painting Metaruptions.

Metaruptions describe an era rather than a sector or a threat category - the same mechanics that reconfigure geopolitics reconfigure industries, professions, information, and culture, which is why the word turns up in a policy brief and on a painting in the same year.

GEOPOLITICS OR METARUPTIONS?

With Metaruptions, geopolitics no longer pivots on diplomacy or military posture alone. The landscape is hybrid and liminal - configured by supply-chain exposure, technology bottlenecks, weaponized trade regimes, and contested control of critical resources. Multipolarization amplifies deep uncertainty by forcing questions that orderly geopolitics can no longer answer.

THE ANATOMY OF A CASCADE

How do seemingly unrelated events interact? Metaruptions are defined by structural, interacting discontinuities that continually reconfigure the environment. A shift in geotechnology - a breakthrough in quantum encryption, for instance - can trigger a geoeconomic shock, such as a loss of confidence in digital financial infrastructure, which in turn creates geopolitical instability through a breakdown in diplomatic transparency and trust. These interactions evolve in complex, nonlinear, and sometimes chaotic ways, setting off feedback loops that reshape everything that follows.

That cascade is no longer hypothetical, which is the subject of Spitz’s newest frontier keynote, “The Quantum Metaruption: AI, Cyber Convergence, and the Antifragile Leadership Shift.” Quantum has moved from research labs to the board agenda. Under ‘store now, decrypt later’ tactics, sophisticated actors are already harvesting encrypted data, rendering today’s information retroactively vulnerable once meaningful quantum capability arrives - possibly within five to ten years.

THE DFI GEOPOLITICS CENTER FOR GRAND STRATEGY

The citations track a shift the Disruptive Futures Institute formalized with its Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy, which equips CEOs, boards, policymakers, and investors to operationalize Anticipatory Governance across the Three Gs* - through to Info-Ruption, the term Spitz coined for the radical change in worldwide data dynamics that weaponizes information. “The importance of epistemic security and cybersecurity is now comparable to that of national security,” he writes in Disrupt With Impact.

*“Three Gs” - Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

THE AAA FRAMEWORK: WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT

Metaruptions anchor the AAA capabilities introduced in the same 2020 paper the strategy literature now cites - Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility. The AAA Framework emphasizes future-preparedness rather than prediction, helping leaders continue making decisions as conditions reconfigure.

Metaruptions do not tell us what will happen. They tell us what kind of imagination the moment demands.

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

For speaking inquiries, or to view Roger Spitz’s speaker reel and book a keynote: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

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APPENDIX: MEDIA BRIEFING NOTES FOR EDITORS

This briefing pack from Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute’s body of work provides contextual materials and provenance for editors and partners covering sample citations, the Three Gs, and the Metaruptions and AAA frameworks. Citations reflect independent references by the authors named; they do not imply institutional endorsement.

SELECTED CITATIONS: MILITARY, SECURITY, POLICY & ACADEMIC

A representative sample of the cross-disciplinary adoption of Spitz’s frameworks, not a complete record:

• Military Strategy Magazine (Winter 2026): Wilcox, A. B. & Metcalf, C., “AI Command and Staff - Operational Evidence and Insights from Wargaming,” Vol. 10, Issue 4, pp. 4-10, citing Spitz (2020) on antifragile planning systems. https://doi.org/10.64148/msm.v10i4.1

• Chris Mayer, Director of the Department of English and Philosophy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, reviewed Disrupt With Impact (Futures Empowered), highlighting ‘Disruption 3.0’ and the 6 i’s toolkit.

• IDOS (German Institute of Development and Sustainability): Klingebiel, S. & Baumann, M-O., “Trump 2.0 in Times of Political Upheaval?”, Policy Brief No. 24/2024 - applying “metaruption” (Spitz, 2024) to geopolitical analysis.

• National Preparedness Commission (UK): From Prediction to Strategic Foresight - carries the metaruptions definition in work on systemic resilience.

• Presidency of the Greek Government: Dimitris Dimitriadis, Special Secretariat for Strategic Foresight – in work and public commentary on horizon scanning and anticipatory governance, referencing the 6 i’s framework (Spitz, 2024).

• Cyber risk management (Spanish-language, Latin America): Cano M., J. J., Universidad de los Andes - ISLA 2025 Proceedings, deploying Spitz’s black jellyfish and black elephant risk metaphors to AI-automated cyber operations; and the RAFA model (Springer, 2023) on antifragility in cyber risk.

• Military AI systems: Maathuis, C., “Towards Modelling Military Disadvantage in Military Operations,” IEEE CAIT 2025, Huizhou.

• Global Policy / tech diplomacy: Garcia, E. V., “Technology for Whom and for What? A Global South View of Tech Diplomacy,” Global Policy (2025).

• Management Decision: Biloslavo, R., Edgar, D., Aydin, E. & Bulut, C., on AI and strategic planning in VUCA environments, citing Spitz (2020).

• MANAS Journal of Social Studies (Turkey, April 2026): Yiğitol, B., comparative study on human managers and AI in strategic decision-making, citing Spitz (2020).

• Millennium Project / Futures of Technologies Conference 2025: Di Berardo, M., Heinonen, S., Taylor, A., Viitamäki, R. et al., “Exploring Socio-Technical Futures of Work,” citing Spitz (2024) on convergence, emerging fields, and the tempo of disruption.

RANKINGS & RECOGNITION

• Thinkers360 - National Security: Roger Spitz ranked #6 globally, a Top 10 placement.

• Global Gurus (2026): #15 in the World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals, a cohort including Ray Kurzweil, Peter Diamandis, and Michio Kaku; Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute also selected for the Top 30 Global Gurus Training Programs and Keynotes to Manifest Real Change.

• Speaker recognition: Ranked the #1 futurist keynote speaker for disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence by leading agencies, media, and international platforms; featured in Speakers Associates’ 2026 buyer’s guide to AI keynote speakers (“AI Strategy and the Board Agenda”) alongside Cassie Kozyrkov and Daniel Susskind.

CREDENTIALS BEHIND THE GEOPOLITICS PRACTICE

As Global Head of Technology, Aerospace & Defense M&A at BNP Paribas, Spitz advised on 50+ transactions valued at $25 billion across defense, space, cyber, security, and technology, built the bank’s U.S. M&A platform in San Francisco, and launched its European Digital Corporate Finance practices.

He has since fortified the practice with Professional Certificates from King’s College London (King’s Institute for Applied Security Studies) in Grand Strategy; Artificial Intelligence in National Security; Strategic Communications; Wargaming and Strategy; and Security Threats & Challenges. He contributed the AAA Framework chapter to Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future (World Scientific, Singapore, 2025).

THE DFI GEOPOLITICS CENTER FOR GRAND STRATEGY

Focus areas, also available as deep-dive keynotes and masterclasses for leadership forums:

• Systemic Risk & Global Disorder: navigating the erosion of consensus and fragmentation of order.

• The Three Gs: decoding the collision of geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geotechnological forces.

• Grand Strategy: applying non-linear, asymmetric strategies to thrive in unpredictability.

• Geofinance: managing capital flows, systemic shocks, and the geopolitics of finance.

• Info-Ruption & Epistemic Security: protecting information integrity and decision-making agency in the age of AI.

The Center sits alongside DFI’s AI, Metaruptions, and Nature & Climate Centers, and informs the ‘INSTABILITY’ (geopolitics and grand strategy) and ‘UNCERTAINTY’ (predictability, risk, finance) special editions.

Geopolitical themes now anchor a growing share of Spitz’s keynote calendar, masterclasses, and writing, with the Three Gs increasingly the organizing frame requested by boards and policy audiences.

SPOTLIGHT: THE QUANTUM METARUPTION KEYNOTE

“The Quantum Metaruption: AI, Cyber Convergence, and the Antifragile Leadership Shift” - keynote part of the “Futures of…” Frontier Series, which spans algorithmic intelligence, quantum horizons, synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy.

Quantum has moved from the research lab to the board agenda. Sophisticated state and non-state actors are already operating on a “store now, decrypt later” basis, rendering today’s encrypted data retroactively vulnerable the moment meaningful quantum capability arrives; data encrypted under present standards may be readable within a five-to-ten-year window.

METARUPTIONS: DEFINITION & PROVENANCE

Coined by Roger Spitz in 2019, Metaruptions identify the meta-layer where disruptions begin to disrupt the frameworks we use to understand change itself. From Latin rumpere - to rupture, erupt, interrupt, disrupt - prefixed with meta (beyond, after, transcending). Metaruptions are a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions generating widespread, self-perpetuating effects far beyond their initial domains, including a shift in the very notion of disruption itself. They are value-neutral: breakdown or breakthrough depends on agency, mindset, preparation, and response.

The conceptual foundations were first published in Spitz’s “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” (Journal of Futures Studies, July 2020), then formally codified across the four-volume The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption (Disruptive Futures Institute, 2022-2023) and Disrupt With Impact (Kogan Page, 2024).

The position in the lineage: Disruption 1.0 - Creative Destruction (Schumpeter, 1942); Disruption 2.0 - Disruptive Innovation (Christensen, 1997); Disruption 3.0 - Metaruptions (Spitz, 2019). Earlier frameworks reasonably assumed the underlying system was stable enough to analyze. Metaruptions extend the lineage into conditions those frameworks were not designed to navigate.

METARUPTIONS: HOW THE WORD TRAVELED

• Forbes (US and Japan): “Metaruption” designated a Word of the Year for 2026 by contributor Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva, since translated by Forbes Japan.

• Referenced by the International Training Centre of the UN’s International Labour Organization (ITCILO) - whose 2026 Futures Toolkit on the future of work opens with it - the CFA Institute, and the Association of Professional Futurists.

• The professions engaging as they confront their own futures: the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Institute of Directors in India, and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

• Crossed languages: Japanese (メタラプション, Forbes Japan), Brazilian Portuguese (“metadisrupções” - CNN Brasil, Estadão, MIT Technology Review Brasil), French (“métaruptions”), Spanish, and Korean media.

Learn more:

• Spitz, R. « Q339 · Métaruption : comment naît un mot ? ». Atelier des Futurs, July 12, 2026.

• Spitz, R. “Q339 · Metaruption: The Birth of a New Word”. Atelier des Futurs, July 12, 2026.



THE AAA FRAMEWORK

Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), introduced in his 2020 Journal of Futures Studies paper, equips organizations to be future-prepared amid compounding systemic shocks: Antifragile - building systems that gain strength from volatility and disorder; Anticipatory - deciphering signals, interpreting next-order impacts, and preparing for multiple futures; Agility - bridging long-term vision with real-time decisions. In Disrupt With Impact and The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption, the framework expands into Being AAA+, recognizing the importance of Agency and Alignment.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and global authority on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence, and systemic disruption. As President of Techistential and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he advises CEOs, boards, institutional investors, and government leaders on anticipating and navigating disruption. Ranked #6 globally in National Security and #15 in Global Gurus’ World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals, and ranked the #1 futurist keynote speaker for disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence by leading agencies, media, and international platforms, he has delivered over 500 keynotes.

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence. Its proprietary frameworks - including Metaruptions, the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), and Techistentialism - are adopted by boards, executive teams, and institutions globally. The Disruptive Futures Institute’s YouTube channel, home to the Metaruptions interview series and Spitz’s keynote and media library, has grown to over 50,000 subscribers.

FOLLOW THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

► Substack - Metaruptions Briefings: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com

► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/disruptivefuturesinstitute

► Speaking hub: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026

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