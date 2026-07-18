Videos published between May and July highlighted the possibility of renewed geopolitical tensions following fragile peace negotiations.

My goal is not to predict certainty but to study cycles of time. When geopolitical and planetary cycles converge, they reveal periods when diplomacy becomes fragile and global tensions intensify.” — Mohnish Suri

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As renewed military tensions emerge between the United States and Iran following the deterioration of recent diplomatic efforts, Astrologer Mohnish Suri is highlighting a series of publicly available forecasts published weeks before the latest developments.In videos released on May 26, June 1, June 22, and July 4, 2026, Mohnish discussed astrological patterns that he believed indicated the possibility that diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran could remain fragile and that geopolitical conflict could return despite temporary optimism surrounding negotiations. Recent reporting indicates that the June peace memorandum and ceasefire arrangements have come under significant strain amid renewed hostilities.According to Mohnish, these forecasts were based on traditional Vedic astrology techniques, planetary cycles, and timing analysis rather than political commentary or insider information."Astrology does not predict politics through opinion. It studies cycles, timing and probabilities. When planetary combinations indicate increasing geopolitical pressure, history often shows that diplomacy alone may struggle to overcome those cycles," said Mohnish Suri.The published videos on Youtube discussed:Increasing geopolitical instability during late May through July 2026.The possibility that peace negotiations between the United States and Iran could face significant obstacles.Risks of renewed military escalation despite diplomatic announcements.Potential effects on global financial markets, energy prices and investor sentiment.In recent days, international media have reported renewed fighting and the weakening of the earlier Iran-U.S. memorandum following disagreements over its implementation and renewed military actions.Mohnish notes that astrology should be viewed as one analytical framework for studying long-term cycles rather than as certainty about future events. He encourages readers to evaluate both the published forecasts and the subsequent developments independently.Beyond geopolitical analysis, Mohnish regularly publishes educational content covering financial astrology, market timing, planetary cycles, and personal life guidance for audiences across North America and internationally.Those interested in reviewing the original forecasts can find the videos on the Astral Astrologer YouTube channel, where the publication dates are publicly available.About Astrologer Mohnish SuriAstrologer Mohnish Suri is a Vedic astrologer, educator and researcher specializing in financial astrology, geopolitical astrology and predictive planetary timing. Through educational videos, articles and consultations, he explores how traditional Vedic astrological principles may be applied to personal development, financial markets and world events.Individuals searching for the best astrologer, best astrologer in US best astrologer in Canada , or Astrologer Mohnish Suri can learn more through his educational content and published research.

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