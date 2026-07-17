FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2026

Finney County Register of Deeds Implements New Land Records Software

Finney County, KS – The Finney County Register of Deeds Office is pleased to announce the implementation of AVID, a new land records management system from Fidlar Technologies. Finney County worked with Fidlar Technologies to implement the new software through data conversion, installation, and staff training.

With AVID, the Register of Deeds Office will utilize the latest technology in land records document management. The new system provides enhanced functionality that will improve efficiency, security, and service for the public.

Major enhancements include:

Powerful reporting features that allow the office to track important metrics and operational data.

An efficient workflow that improves turnaround times from the time a document is submitted until it is officially recorded.

A secure hosted environment that helps keep the office operational in the event of a disaster while protecting document images and information.

In addition to the AVID land records system used by Register of Deeds staff, the office is also launching two new public search platforms: Laredo and Tapestry.

Laredo

Laredo is a robust search tool designed for professional users. By subscribing through the County, users can search Official Public Records using both the Laredo desktop client and the browser-based Laredo Anywhere platform. Fidlar Technologies also offers training webinars and documentation for anyone interested in becoming a Laredo user. More information is available at www.fidlar.com/laredo.aspx.

Tapestry

Tapestry is a browser-based search tool that provides public access to Official Public Records on a pay-per-search basis. Designed to be easy to use for both the general public and experienced researchers, Tapestry can be accessed at www.landrecords.com or through the link available on the Finney County website. Fidlar Technologies also provides customer support by phone and email during normal business hours.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fidlar Technologies in bringing the latest technology to our office with the implementation of AVID," said Finney County Register of Deeds Stephanie Shockley. "These improvements will enhance how we protect, manage, and provide access to land records while allowing us to better serve the residents of Finney County for years to come."

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For more information, contact:

Stephanie Shockley

Register of Deeds

sshockley@finneycountyks.gov