Illinois Company Launches Initiative to Improve Denture Care for Nursing Home Residents

Illinois' first Mobile Dental Lab, operated by Durable Dental Lab, supports on-site denture laboratory services for dental providers and senior care communities. Conceptual illustration of the Illinois Senior Smile Initiative, depicting the program's vision of bringing convenient denture laboratory support closer to nursing home residents through collaboration with dental professionals. Leo Varshavsky, CDT, inside Illinois' first Mobile Dental Lab demonstrating advanced digital denture laboratory technology.

Powered by Illinois' first Mobile Dental Lab, the initiative invites senior care communities to explore a new model for on-site denture laboratory support.

For many seniors, a comfortable smile means enjoying meals, speaking confidently, and maintaining dignity. If we can make that easier, it's worth pursuing.” — Leo Varshavsky, CDT

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durable Dental Lab , a full-service dental laboratory based in Chicago's northern suburbs, has announced the launch of the Illinois Senior Smile Initiative , a new program designed to improve access to denture laboratory services for nursing home residents throughout Illinois.The initiative is powered by Illinois' first Mobile Dental Lab and aims to reduce the delays and logistical challenges often associated with denture repairs, relines, adjustments, and other laboratory procedures for seniors living in nursing homes, assisted living communities, and rehabilitation centers.The program will begin by partnering with a select group of Illinois nursing homes to evaluate how on-site denture laboratory services can improve efficiency, reduce transportation needs, and enhance the quality of life for residents.Unlike traditional laboratory workflows that often require multiple appointments and transportation between facilities, the Mobile Dental Lab brings professional laboratory capabilities directly to participating locations. Clinical treatment continues to be provided by licensed dental professionals, while the mobile laboratory supports the fabrication, repair, adjustment, and modification of dental prosthetics on-site whenever appropriate."For many seniors, a comfortable smile means much more than appearance—it means enjoying meals with family, speaking confidently, and maintaining dignity," said Leo Varshavsky, CDT, owner of Durable Dental Lab. "If we can make that easier by bringing professional laboratory services closer to where they live, we believe it's worth pursuing. Our goal is to work alongside dentists and senior care providers to create a more convenient and efficient experience for residents."Since 2009, Durable Dental Lab has been a trusted laboratory partner serving dental practices throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, Illinois, and across the United States. The laboratory provides advanced digital workflows, implant restorations, All-on-X full-arch prosthetics, zirconia restorations, and Illinois' first Mobile Dental Lab to help dental professionals improve efficiency and patient outcomes.The company's Mobile Dental Lab extends those capabilities beyond the laboratory by providing on-site laboratory support for participating dental providers. Depending on the clinical situation, many laboratory procedures may be completed during the same visit, helping reduce turnaround times and minimizing disruptions for patients and caregivers.As part of its long-term vision, the Illinois Senior Smile Initiative seeks to build a collaborative network of nursing homes, dentists, healthcare organizations, and community partners committed to improving access to denture laboratory services for seniors across the state."This initiative is not just about technology or convenience," Varshavsky added. "It's about creating a better experience for seniors and supporting the healthcare professionals who care for them every day."The Illinois Senior Smile Initiative is inviting nursing homes, assisted living communities, rehabilitation centers, dentists, healthcare organizations, and nonprofit organizations across Illinois to explore participation in the program and help expand access to convenient denture laboratory services for seniors.For additional information or partnership inquiries, visit www.durabledentallab.com or contact Durable Dental Lab directly.About Durable Dental LabFounded in 2009 and based in Chicago's northern suburbs, Durable Dental Lab is a full-service dental laboratory serving dental professionals throughout Illinois and across the United States. The company is committed to advancing digital dentistry through innovative laboratory solutions, educational initiatives, and collaborative partnerships with dental practices. Durable Dental Lab is also home to Illinois' first Mobile Dental Lab and the founder of the Illinois Senior Smile Initiative, reflecting its mission to improve access, efficiency, and patient care through innovation.

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