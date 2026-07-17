Governor Newsom Announces Deployment of California Personnel to Support Flooding in Texas and Wildfires in Oregon

What you need to know: California is deploying over 100 highly trained personnel to Texas and Oregon to support emergency response efforts to flooding and wildfires.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of California firefighters to aid both Texas and Oregon, reinforcing California’s longstanding commitment to helping neighboring states during times of crisis. These deployments are in addition to earlier deployments of California resources to Oregon and Colorado.

“California knows firsthand that disasters do not recognize state boundaries. When our fellow Americans need help, California will answer the call. Whether supporting flood response in Texas or helping firefighters in Oregon protect lives and communities, California’s emergency responders are among the best in the nation. We’re proud to stand alongside our state partners while ensuring we remain prepared to respond here at home.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

16 California firefighters are deploying to Texas, where they will join additional FEMA Incident Support Team (IST) personnel from around the country under a federal mission to coordinate emergency response efforts following widespread flooding caused by days of heavy rainfall. The team consists of experienced firefighters who will assist with incident planning, operational coordination, and resource management.

At the same time, California is deploying five strike teams to Oregon to assist with ongoing wildfire suppression efforts as firefighters battle dozens of fires across the state. This deployment includes 20 fire engines, five water tenders, and approximately 83 experienced firefighters and personnel capable of supporting wildfire suppression, structure defense, and incident operations coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the national mutual aid system that allows states to rapidly share resources during emergencies.

“California’s emergency responders regularly train for the most challenging disasters, from catastrophic flooding to large wildfires,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “These deployments demonstrate the depth of experience our personnel bring to complex incidents and the strength of mutual aid partnerships across the country. We are proud to support both Texas and Oregon as they respond to these emergencies.”

As California supports response efforts in Texas and Oregon, the state continues to maintain sufficient emergency resources to protect Californians during the peak wildfire season and remains prepared to respond to incidents statewide.

In recent years, California teams have responded to disasters in Colorado, Florida, Washington, Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Jamaica, Arizona, and Puerto Rico.