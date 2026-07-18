In Chad, new assessments lay the foundation for transforming literacy and non-formal basic education

With support from the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), through a project funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), the country is embarking on an ambitious reform aimed at strengthening and expanding learning opportunities for young people and adults who are excluded from the formal education system.

This initiative is part of the Programme for the Refoundation of Chad’s Education System (PRET), which seeks to improve access to quality education, strengthen learning outcomes across both the formal and non-formal sectors, and promote social and economic inclusion, particularly for women and rural communities.

An important milestone has been reached with the completion of two national assessments conducted jointly by UIL, the UNESCO Office in N'Djamena and the Directorate of Literacy and the Promotion of National Languages (DAPLAN). The studies assessed the capacity-building needs of NFBE stakeholders and reviewed existing curricula, providing a solid foundation for modernizing the subsector and strengthening its contribution to lifelong learning.