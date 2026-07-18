UNESCO and MINEDU present study to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training oriented towards work and life in Peru

The event was held at the Ministry of Education and brought together authorities from the education and labor sectors, representatives of training institutions, the productive sector, international cooperation agencies and the academic community, including the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Fundación Romero, Plan International, CESAL, the National Education Council (CNE), the Peruvian Institute of Economics (IPE), PRONABEC, the Regional Directorate of Education of Metropolitan Lima (DRELM), among others.

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