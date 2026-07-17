NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER NEW YORK, NEW YORK

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft violating a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area over New York, New York, on July 17, 2026, at approximately 4:18 p.m. EDT. This violation marks the first TFR violation of the weekend, during which multiple TFRs will be in effect across the northeastern United States.

During the intercept, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public. The flares were used to draw the pilot’s attention. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.

The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

General aviation pilots are strongly encouraged to thoroughly review all Notices to Air Missions before every flight to avoid interception by NORAD aircraft throughout the weekend.

Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/