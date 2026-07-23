Sam Riddle Captures the Sound of Summer on New Single 'Gone'

Sam Riddle - Gone Sam Riddle Sam Riddle Live

With its mix of grit, sunshine, and feel-good sing-along hooks, “Gone” is positioned to become a go-to summer country anthem

For Riddle, “Gone” continues to showcase the personality that has made him a rising voice in independent country.” — Keith Chester

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country artist Sam Riddle returns with “ Gone ,” a summertime anthem that bottles up the feeling of loading the trucks, rounding up the crew, and disappearing into the backroads for a weekend no one wants to end.With a modern gritty edge, “Gone” opens with a raw, boots-in-the-dirt energy before breaking wide open into a radio-friendly, cheerful sing-along chorus. It is the kind of song made for tailgates, lake days, hunting camps, bonfires, and late nights under a big sky — a soundtrack for anyone who knows that sometimes the best way to feel alive is to get far away from everything else.Built around images of big trucks, muddy trails, fishing holes, fireflies, cold drinks, and a close-knit crew that can turn any nowhere road into a party, “Gone” leans into the kind of country lifestyle that feels both rowdy and familiar. It is not just about cutting loose. It is about finding freedom in the places where the cell-phone service fades, the bonfire burns down, and the real world can wait until Monday.The chorus lands with the kind of hook country fans can grab onto immediately: a weekend escape, a few good songs, a few cold beers, and that simple, unforgettable declaration — “baby, we gone.”“For Riddle, “Gone” continues to showcase the personality that has made him a rising voice in independent country.” Says Epifonic Producer Keith Chester. “Blue-collar confidence, outlaw spirit, and a knack for turning real-life moments into songs that feel built for the stage. The swagger of a late-night country-rock performance while keeping the melody bright, open, and ready for radio… an instant classic.”“Gone” also speaks to the balance at the heart of Riddle’s artistry. Behind the party is a deeper sense of release — the pressure of life, the miles between shows, the questions from people wondering if he is alright, and the answer that comes from heading toward the grass, the woods, the water, and the people who keep him grounded.“Gone” by Sam Riddle is available on all major streaming platforms.About Sam RiddleSam Riddle is a country artist whose sound blends modern country energy, outlaw attitude, and working-class storytelling. With songs rooted in real-life experience, barroom grit, and wide-open country spirit, Riddle continues to carve out his place as an independent artist built for fans who like their country honest, loud, and ready for the weekend.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.