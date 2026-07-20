Bounty Uncharted Goes Offshore with Aduro in “From Waste to Water”

Jeff Ragovin, Michael A. Cuomo, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Aduro Clean Technologies CEO Ofer Vicus and AstroTurf VP Rob Mitchell hold a massive striped bass aboard Bounty Uncharted off Montauk.

Filmed off Montauk, the episode brings together leaders in technology, professional sports and synthetic turf to explore plastic’s next chapter.

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MONTAUK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmed off Montauk, the latest episode brings together leaders from technology, professional sports and synthetic turf for a conversation about plastic, its role in modern life and what happens to it next.

Bounty Uncharted today released “From Waste to Water,” bringing together leaders from technology, professional sports and. synthetic turf for a conversation sparked by something hiding in plain sight: plastic is everywhere.

Joining host, director and executive producer Jeff Ragovin are Ofer Vicus, co-founder and CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies; Don Garber, Commissioner of Major League Soccer; and Robert Mitchell, Vice President of Development and Strategy at AstroTurf. Before long, Vicus begins pointing out the plastic around them one object at a time — the radio, the windshield, the tackle, the safety gear — until the boat itself becomes part of the

conversation. If plastic is so deeply integrated into modern life, what should happen to it when

we are finished with it?

Released following a summer of unprecedented global attention on football, the episode adds another dimension through the worlds represented by Garber and Mitchell, extending the conversation from the boat to materials used throughout modern sport. Aduro and AstroTurf recently announced a collaboration to evaluate recycling pathways for polyethylene and polypropylene recovered from end-of-life synthetic turf.

Aduro Clean Technologies, the episode partner, is developing Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) for applications including the chemical recycling of difficult-to-recycle plastics. Aduro describes its role as working in “the business of between” — between materials treated as waste and the potential value that may still be recovered from them.

The group fishes off Montauk, trades perspectives from different industries and reflects on materials often taken for granted. The day concludes in East Hampton, where the catch becomes dinner and the conversation continues around the table. "Some of the best conversations happen when you take people out of their usual environment,” said Jeff Ragovin, host, director and executive producer of Bounty Uncharted. “Ofer, Don and Rob come at this subject from very different places, but that is what made the day interesting. The conversation moved naturally from sport and materials to innovation, responsibility and how industries think about what comes next. That kind of unexpected connection is exactly what we

look for with Bounty Uncharted.” “Solving the plastic waste challenge will require more than asking people to use less or sort better. We also need technologies and business models that make more of these materials worth recovering,” said Ofer Vicus, co-founder and CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. “What I enjoyed about this conversation was the opportunity to step back from the technical details and talk about the bigger idea: how innovation can help preserve the benefits of materials we rely on while creating better options for them at the end of use.”

Filmed on June 6, 2026, “From Waste to Water” continues the Bounty Uncharted tradition of combining fishing, food and cinematic storytelling with unscripted conversations about risk, resilience, creativity and the ideas shaping the world around us. “From Waste to Water” is available now at bountyuncharted.com and on the Bounty Uncharted YouTube channel.

About Bounty Uncharted

Bounty Uncharted is a cinematic documentary series following tech entrepreneur and avid angler Jeff Ragovin on an ocean-to-table journey through the Hamptons and beyond. Blending fishing, cooking and storytelling through the aerial cinematography of Michael Cuomo (@montaukair), each episode explores where risk, resilience, creativity and purpose intersect. Ragovin — co-founder of Buddy Media, acquired by Salesforce, and former CEO of Semasio,

acquired by Samba TV — serves as director, executive producer and host. Watch at bountyuncharted.com and on YouTube.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-

value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For more information, visit adurocleantech.com.

Bounty Uncharted Goes Offshore with Aduro in “From Waste to Water”

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