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FORMER GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FINANCE DIRECTOR ARRESTED IN THEFT CASE

July 17, 2026

PARAGOULD, Ark. — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have arrested Tammy Doherty, 54, of Paragould, in connection with an ongoing theft investigation that began in July 2024.

Doherty, who previously served as the financial director for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, was terminated following an internal investigation that determined she had fraudulently claimed 75 hours of work time.

The investigation was later expanded after the Arkansas Legislative Audit identified missing funds from the inmate commissary system. Additional review also revealed missing circuit court funds, totaling approximately $40,000.

Doherty is currently being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

No other information will be released at this time.

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FORMER GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FINANCE DIRECTOR ARRESTED IN THEFT CASE

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