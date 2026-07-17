Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 to Jacksonville to evaluate wastewater system

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 17, 2026 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the village of Jacksonville in Randolph County to evaluate its wastewater treatment and collection system.

The department’s Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program offers funding to small communities for wastewater engineering costs incurred in preparation of a facility plan report. The village will use the grant to develop a report that identifies wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in December 2027.

“Investing in our water infrastructure is essential for preserving our water resources and building safe and healthy Missouri communities,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support the health and economic vitality of a community. Through the grant, the village has an opportunity to assess its plant and identify improvements for efficiency, effectiveness and capacity, and to satisfy public health and water quality regulations. This will help the community plan for future growth and development and determine what actions are needed to address its wastewater needs.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the department's State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.

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