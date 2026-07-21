Physician Executive Dr. Michael Corvini Releases 'The Physics of Leadership'

The Physics of Leadership

A new leadership book showing how enduring principles and systems—not management trends—drive effective leadership.

Most leadership books teach techniques. This book teaches the principles that determine whether those techniques succeed or fail.” — Michael Corvini, MD, MBA

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership author and physician executive Dr. Michael Corvini has released "The Physics of Leadership: A Common-Sense Guide to Uncommon Success," a new book that presents a systems-based framework for understanding and practicing effective leadership.As organizations confront unprecedented uncertainty, workforce fatigue, and increasing complexity, many leaders are discovering that traditional management techniques are no longer enough. In "The Physics of Leadership," Corvini argues that leadership is governed by predictable principles—not management trends—and that understanding those principles allows leaders to produce more consistent results."Most leadership books teach techniques," says Corvini. "Techniques matter—but they only work when they're aligned with the principles that govern human behavior and organizational systems. This book helps leaders understand those principles so they can make better decisions regardless of the situation."The book is the latest installment in Corvini's Leadership Alchemy Series, a collection of leadership works exploring the foundational forces that shape individual and organizational success.A SYSTEMS-BASED VIEW OF LEADERSHIPAt the heart of the Leadership Alchemy Series is the belief that leadership behaves less like a toolkit and more like a system governed by enduring principles."The premise is simple," says Corvini. "Extraordinary leadership emerges when wisdom, intent, and impact are aligned as an integrated system—not treated as separate capabilities."The series explores leadership through these three interconnected dimensions:• Wisdom: Understanding people, systems, patterns, and consequences so decisions are grounded in reality rather than assumption.• Intent: The clarity of purpose that directs attention, decisions, and effort toward meaningful outcomes.• Impact: The influence leadership has on results, relationships, teams, and organizations.Together, these dimensions form an integrated framework for improving leadership effectiveness.THREE BOOKS, ONE INTEGRATED FRAMEWORKThe Leadership Alchemy series includes:• "The Physics of Leadership: A Common-Sense Guide to Uncommon Success" (Released July 2026) examines the principles and systems that shape leadership effectiveness and organizational performance (Wisdom).• "Blue Water Leadership: Using Emotional Intelligence to Navigate Rough Waters" (Available for Preorder) explores how leaders can use emotional intelligence to navigate challenges with clarity, resilience, and purpose (Intent).• "Leadership Alchemy: Essential Truths for Driving Transformational Change" (Released April 2026) focuses on combining high support for people with high expectations for results to create sustainable transformation (Impact).Each book stands independently while contributing to a larger leadership framework designed to help leaders understand reality more clearly, lead through challenge more effectively, and create better outcomes for people and organizations. The books are available through Amazon and other major online booksellers.A STRUCTURED DEVELOPMENT JOURNEY FOR LEADERSIn addition to his books, Corvini publishes the Leadership Alchemy Insights Newsletter , a weekly leadership publication designed to help readers apply practical leadership concepts through reflection, real-world examples, and actionable insights.MEDIA AVAILABILITYDr. Corvini is available for interviews, guest articles, op-ed contributions, keynote presentations, and media commentary.ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Michael Corvini is a physician executive, speaker, and leadership author with more than two decades of clinical practice and executive leadership experience. He has led complex healthcare organizations, coached leaders, and directed transformational initiatives focused on organizational performance, culture, and leadership development. His work combines systems thinking, emotional intelligence, and practical leadership principles to help organizations improve long-term performance.MEDIA CONTACTFor additional information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact the author using the information below.Name: Michael Corvini, MD, MBAEmail: michaelcorvini@leadershipalchemypublishing.comWebsite: www.LeadershipAlchemyPublishing.com Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

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