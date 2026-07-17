NO. 2026-107 DEMOLITION AND REMOVAL OF CONDEMNED STRUCTURE 6585 OLIVER PLACE, GLENFIELD, TOWN OF MARTINSBURG
The County has determined that the condemned residential structure located at 6314 Oliver Place, Glenfield in the town of Martinsburg is unsafe due to a previous fire. The Board of Legislators by formal Resolution ordered the structure to be demolished and all materials properly removed from the site. More information is described in section 2.1.
The county intends to open the bid responses to this RFP on Friday July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., and to select a qualified firm, if any.
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