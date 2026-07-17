Raccoon Tests Positive for Rabies Town of Martinsburg

LOWVILLE, NY– Lewis County Public Health has been notified by the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory that a raccoon in the Town of Martinsburg has tested positive for rabies. There was no human or domestic animal exposure.

Lewis County Public Health reminds all Lewis County residents and those that visit our county that rabies is a very serious and deadly disease affecting the central nervous system. It can be transmitted from infected animals to humans if they are exposed to the saliva or nervous tissue of a rabid animal through a bite or scratch.

Summer is peak season for bat activity and activity is certainly rising here in Lewis County. If residents find a bat in their home and there is any chance of human or pet exposure, do not let it outside, it should be safely captured and saved for rabies testing. It is possible for a person to have contact with a bat and not know it while asleep, therefore all bats that are found in the room of a sleeping person or small child should be captured and tested for rabies. Capturing the bat is important because rabies testing can determine whether rabies post-exposure treatment is necessary. If the bat tests negative for rabies, treatment can be avoided.

If you find a bat (dead or alive):

If/when it is safe to do so, confine it to the room where it was discovered and wait for it to land.

Wearing thick gloves, cover the bat with a small container, such as a coffee can or piece of Tupperware.

Slide a lid or a piece of cardboard under the container and secure with tape to prevent escape.

Call Lewis County Public Health immediately 315-376-5453 for further instructions, even if bat escapes or cannot be located. Public Health staff are available 24/7 to assist you.

To view a video on how to safely capture a bat, please visit: https://youtu.be/_YhnV5WJQBA.

It is very important for people and their pets to avoid direct contact with wild animals, particularly if the animals are behaving abnormally, and ensure your pets are up to date with rabies vaccinations. The next rabies clinic will be held in September, and the date will be published when finalized.

For more information about rabies, call Lewis County Public Health at 315-376-5453.