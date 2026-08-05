SEO Smooth, a digital marketing, SEO, and AI automation agency based in Miami, Florida. SEO Smooth's organic keyword and traffic growth since shifting to AI-first operations, per Semrush domain analytics. SEO Smooth's visibility and citations across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, and Gemini, per Semrush AI Search data.

Florida-based digital marketing agency uses its own AI voice agent, automated reporting, and multi-model AI stack to manage client SEO, PPC, and social media

We wanted our own numbers to be the proof, not just the pitch. We built the phone system, the reporting, and the search visibility to prove it.” — Vincent Tobiaz, Founder, SEO Smooth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO Smooth, a digital marketing agency serving small and mid-sized businesses across South Florida and the United States, has posted significant gains in organic search visibility after restructuring its operations around artificial intelligence tools, according to third-party search analytics data.Domain analytics from Semrush show SEO Smooth's own website, seosmooth.com, ranks for an estimated 3,600 organic keywords and draws roughly 3,300 monthly organic visits, backed by more than 51,000 backlinks from over 2,100 referring domains. Since the start of 2026, the site's organic keyword count has grown more than fourfold and its organic traffic has more than doubled, according to the same data. Semrush also shows the site earning visibility across AI-driven search results, including Google's AI Overviews, AI Mode, and answers generated by ChatGPT and Gemini.SEO Smooth, which positions itself as an AI automation agency as much as a traditional digital marketing agency, built the underlying systems behind those results through its own agentic AI development and AI workflow automation work rather than relying solely on third-party software. The agency runs an AI voice agent named Steve, an AI system trained in founder Vincent Tobiaz's likeness, that answers inbound calls from clients and prospects, classifies the request, and routes it to a team member or an automated workflow."We wanted our own numbers to be the proof, not just the pitch," said Vincent Tobiaz, founder of SEO Smooth. "Any agency can say it uses AI. We built the phone system, the reporting, and the search visibility to show what that actually looks like when it works."SEO Smooth documents the buildout in a published case study describing how it rebuilt its own operations before offering the same systems to clients. The agency reports running more than 20 integrated AI tools and MCP servers, 8 autonomous AI agents, and more than 40 custom internal automation skills covering SEO audits, content publishing, social scheduling, and Google Ads bid management. The agency says it scaled from a solo-founder operation to a multi-client practice serving dozens of industries, including fencing, medical equipment rental, insurance, dental care, mental health services, storage, and paving, without adding headcount in proportion to its client roster.The systems run on a multi-model AI stack rather than a single vendor. SEO Smooth works across Claude, ChatGPT, and Google Gemini for language and reasoning, and runs open models including MiniMax and GLM on its own hardware through Hermes, a self-hosted desktop AI application comparable to Claude Desktop that operates the agency's private models. ElevenLabs powers the voice agents. Instead of relying on the default connectors shipped by vendors or listed in the Claude marketplace, the agency writes its own Model Context Protocol servers, wiring its models directly into its WordPress sites, Google Ads accounts, analytics, and reporting. Supporting infrastructure runs on Cloudflare, Fly.io, Supabase, Vercel, and Twilio, with retrieval through LightRAG, browser automation through Playwright, WordPress operations through Respira, and workflows orchestrated with n8n, Zapier, and Make.The same stack runs scheduled SEO and PPC reporting, ongoing rank tracking, AI-assisted content workflows, and a rules-based Google Ads bid management system built to protect client ad spend without disrupting campaigns during business hours.For a home-services client, the agency's AI voice agent Aly answers every call, books estimates straight into that client's calendar with the service address and job details already filled in, and sends the homeowner an invite instead of a callback slip. A separate auto-scheduling widget does the same for web leads, converting a form submission directly into a booked appointment instead of the usual back-and-forth over email and phone to find a time.On paid media, SEO Smooth runs Google Ads and social campaigns through a 24/7 automated bidding system that adjusts bids by hour and day of week, backed by audience layering, negative keyword scrubbing, and other optimizations refined over years of account management. A custom-built Google Ads and Google Analytics integration pulls account and property data directly into the agency's reporting pipeline instead of manual exports, feeding automated SEO and PPC reports clients receive on a set schedule. Social media posting follows the same automated, human-reviewed process, using unique captions and either generated or client-supplied images vetted so they do not read as AI-made, along with links back to relevant pages on the client's own website for SEO value, all built inside brand guidelines set for each account.Client reviews on the agency's Google Business Profile echo the theme. A storage-industry client reports the AI bidder lifted PPC return on ad spend by roughly 30 percent in its first month. An insurance broker client says the AI phone agent "books inspections directly into our calendar" after hours.Beyond search and paid media, SEO Smooth builds and maintains client websites on WordPress, handles local search and Google Business Profile management, and runs answer-engine optimization so client pages surface inside AI-generated results, not just traditional listings. The same automation powering its own site now runs across its client roster, with audits, content, reporting, and bid management handled on a set schedule and reviewed by a human before anything ships.Every automated system, from the AI voice agents to the paid media bidder and the social content pipeline, is built, trained, and quality-checked by Vincent Tobiaz and Steve, backed by Tobiaz's 27 years in the web industry across nearly every business type and vertical. The systems show what an AI Agency operating this way can deliver for a small business.SEO Smooth's client base spans home services, healthcare, medical equipment rental, and specialty retail businesses across Florida and the broader United States. The agency offers search engine optimization, Google Ads management, WordPress website development, local SEO, social media management, and AI automation consulting for small and mid-sized businesses.About SEO SmoothSEO Smooth is a Digital Marketing Agency, SEO Agency, and AI Agency based in Miami, Florida, providing SEO, PPC, website development, local search, social media, and AI automation services to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. More information is available at seosmooth.com.

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