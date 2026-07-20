Unison Brings Mission-Critical Innovation to Next-Generation Flight at Farnborough

From hydrogen ignition and Open Fan systems to hybrid electric thermal management, Unison is helping move next-gen propulsion from concept toward validation

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unison , a provider of mission-critical and intelligent aerospace systems, is highlighting its role as a key enabler of the future of flight at the Farnborough International Airshow, with technologies supporting multiple next-generation propulsion pathways, including hydrogen combustion, Open Fan architecture and hybrid electric systems.Drawing on deep experience across commercial, military and space applications, Unison helps customers tackle some of aviation’s most complex challenges through advanced engine and aircraft controls, electrical and mechanical components and systems, and thermal management solutions. Its capabilities span engineering design, manufacturing, and lifecycle support, enabling customers to move advanced propulsion concepts from early-stage development to validated, scalable and operationally relevant application.“The future of flight will depend on mission-critical technologies that perform reliably in some of the most demanding aerospace environments, but just as important is what customers are asking for: solutions that are practical, reliable, integrated and ready to support real program execution,” said Kranthi Tata, President and CEO of Unison. “From hydrogen ignition to hybrid electric thermal management and Open Fan electrical systems, Unison is helping customers move next-generation propulsion concepts closer to validated, deployable capability.”Among the technologies Unison is showcasing is specialized ignition hardware designed to support hydrogen-powered flight, including igniters used in recent high-altitude hydrogen relight testing in Europe. The hermetically sealed ignition system was engineered specifically for hydrogen operation and designed to deliver high spark rate, multi-channel performance, helping validate a critical operability requirement for future hydrogen combustion systems.In hybrid electric propulsion, Unison is contributing key technologies that support performance, control, and system reliability in a more complex propulsion architecture. These contributions include SAW torque sensing and interrogation, providing the accurate, reliable torque data needed to manage hybrid power split and fast mode transitions; engine harnesses, which serve as the electrical backbone connecting sensors, actuators and controls; and heat exchangers, which help reject added thermal loads and maintain performance under demanding conditions.Unison is also supporting the development of the Open Fan propulsion architecture by contributing precision-formed, electroformed-metal leading edges that enhance blade aerodynamic performance and durability; advanced sensors, harnesses, and electrical systems that enable reliable power, signal transmission, monitoring, and control; and thermal management technologies, such as novel microtube heat exchangers and dependable fluid delivery systems, that help manage heat loads, improve efficiency, and support system reliability. In addition, Unison supplies a broad range of critical components that support the testing, validation, and maturation of increasingly complex next-generation engine designs. As propulsion architectures become more advanced, these enabling systems play an important role in performance, integration, and long-term durability.Together, these contributions reflect Unison’s expanding role across the propulsion ecosystem. By combining proven aerospace heritage with next-generation technology development, the company is helping customers translate breakthrough concepts into safe, validated, and scalable real-world applications.About UnisonUnison, a GE Aerospace company, is a premier global supplier of advanced gas turbine engine components and cutting-edge electrical and mechanical systems. With a presence in nearly every major engine and airframe program, Unison delivers state-of-the-art performance solutions tailored to diverse aviation, space, and defense customer needs worldwide. For more information, visit unisonindustries.com.

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