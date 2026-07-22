Peptide Market Hits $50–60 Billion as GLP-1s Reshape the Industry, New State of Peptides 2026 Report Finds

The Peptide Alliance also debuts ranked indexes of the industry's top influencers and conferences, built on its verified directory of 306 suppliers

The Peptide Alliance, the worldwide directory of peptide sources, released The State of Peptides, estimating the global peptide market at $50–60 billion — roughly $40 billion of it now driven by GLP-1” — Alejandro Arce

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Peptide Alliance , the worldwide directory of independently verified peptide sources, today released The State of Peptides 2026 (H1 Edition), a comprehensive industry report estimating the global peptide market at $50–60 billion — roughly $40 billion of it now driven by GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide.The report maps a market at an inflection point. Among its findings:- An estimated 1 in 8 U.S. adults has used a GLP-1 medication- The compounded-semaglutide market contracted approximately 90% year-over-year following regulatory changes- Retatrutide, a next-generation candidate posting roughly 24.2% mean body-weight reduction in trials, advanced through Phase 3Alongside the report, The Peptide Alliance published two ranked indexes: The Top Peptide Influencers — a reviewed ranking of the field's most influential voices across media, clinical medicine, and research.The Top Peptide Conferences — the events shaping the industry, led by TIDES USA, the A4M/MMI Annual World Congress, and the Peptide World Congress.Both rankings use a published, weighted methodology and draw on the same verified directory — now 306 active suppliers spanning clinics, compounding pharmacies, brands, research labs, and manufacturers — that underpins the report's data."The peptide industry has exploded faster than reliable information about it, and that gap is where consumers get hurt," "This report exists so that patients, clinicians, and suppliers are finally working from the same view point — and the data shows an industry consolidating around legitimacy faster than most people realize."The full report is available free at peptidealliance.io/state-of-peptides. No registration is required.About The Peptide AllianceThe Peptide Alliance is the worldwide directory of independently verified peptide sources — brands, clinics, compounding pharmacies, research labs, and manufacturers. It publishes the biannual State of Peptides report and maintains ranked indexes of the industry's peptides, influencers, and conferences.Media contact: team@peptidealliance.io

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