Capt. Nicholas Hoffman Relieves Retiring Commanding Officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

Capt. Nicholas Hoffman took the helm as commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), relieving Capt. Anthony Holmes in a traditional Navy change of command ceremony July 17.

Rear Adm. Peter Small, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) chief engineer and NAVSEA Warfare Centers commander, presided over the event and presented Holmes with his end-of-tour award before more than 1,100 NSWC PHD personnel and guests.

“One of Tony's defining priorities was ensuring Port Hueneme (Division) itself was ready to respond as though the nation was already at war,” Small said during his remarks about Holmes’ tenure as NSWC PHD’s commanding officer. “That came through and paid off. The question was no longer, ‘What if?’ But became, “Are we ready?” That shift in thinking may prove to be one of Tony’s most enduring contributions.”

Holmes — who joined the 63-year-old naval activity in December 2022 — retired during the ceremony after Hoffman relieved him of duty, marking the conclusion of a nearly 40-year naval career.

In his departing remarks, Holmes thank his loved ones, colleagues and mentors for their support and motivation that guided him throughout his career. He outlined his 38 years in the Navy, beginning with his graduation from recruit training, or boot camp, in 1988, continuing through to his years studying and teaching at the Naval Nuclear Power School in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and ending with his final tour commanding NSWC PHD.

He commended the workforce — which respected Holmes for his strong leadership presence and sense of humor — for its dedication to the Navy and for successfully executing its mission.

“I feel good that Team PHD understands better why we do what we do, and understands why each of our contributions matter,” Holmes said. “You’re better motivated and ready to respond to the call when our warfighters need us the most.”

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition rife with Navy symbolism that signifies the transfer of absolute authority and accountability from one person to another.

Hoffman, who comes immediately from a tour serving as executive officer for Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific in Yokosuka, Japan, is now the highest-ranking military member at NSWC PHD.

He now leads a team of more than 2,700 Navy civilians, contractors and sailors tasked with ensuring the surface fleet’s weapons are always ready and operating.

“We will embrace emerging technologies, modernize our fleet and grow our cadre of worldclass experts to drive lethal, effective and reliable combat capabilities into our surface fleet,” Hoffman said during his remarks. “We will be the Navy’s premier organization providing innovative and technical solutions that enable wartime dominance, ensuring our sailors have the overwhelming advantage in any conflict.”

Along with its main campus onboard Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California, NSWC PHD manages detachments and remote sites at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico; Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Naval Base San Diego in California; and Naval Station Mayport in Florida.