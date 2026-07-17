New commander assumes command of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy

Col. Sarah E. Fraticelli assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy during a change-of-command ceremony July 17 at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area.

Presiding over the ceremony was Patrick Appelman, director of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate – Western Hemisphere. During the ceremony, Fraticelli accepted responsibility for leading the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin, succeeding Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez.

As garrison commander, Fraticelli is responsible for the day-to-day operation and management of Fort McCoy. The position also serves as the Army's senior representative for the installation within surrounding communities, establishes garrison policies in accordance with Army regulations, oversees policies affecting the civilian workforce, and supports Fort McCoy's mobilization station mission.

In her remarks, Fraticelli thanked Appelman, installation leaders, community partners, and the Fort McCoy workforce while expressing her commitment to building on the installation's accomplishments.

"It is a profound privilege to join the Installation Management Command team here in Wisconsin, and I fully accept the solemn responsibility of stewarding this historic post," Fraticelli said.

She thanked Maj. Gen. Kevin F. Meisler, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, for the opportunity to lead the installation and pledged to align the garrison's efforts with the region's strategic priorities.

“I am fully committed to the success of this installation and the priorities you have set forth,” she said. Fraticelli also recognized the leadership of her predecessor, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, crediting her with strengthening Fort McCoy’s mission readiness and community partnerships.

“Under your exceptional leadership, the Fort McCoy Garrison has reached new heights of support and execution,” Fraticelli said. “From orchestrating the strategic development of our new five-year strategic business plan to supporting the training of over 100,000 troops and reinforcing our position as the premier mobilization force generation installation, your impact is visible across every corner of this cantonment.”

She also praised Baez Ramirez for strengthening relationships with neighboring communities throughout western Wisconsin and wished her family success as they transition to their next assignment in the National Capital Region.

Addressing the Soldiers, Army civilians, and contractors who make up the Fort McCoy workforce, Fraticelli emphasized the installation's reputation for excellence and the importance of its role in supporting the Total Force.

“Fort McCoy's reputation for excellence is renowned across our entire Armed Forces,” Fraticelli said. “You are the driving force that keeps this installation running 365 days a year, providing world-class ranges, state-of-the-art facilities, and unmatched support to the Total Force.”

She pledged to provide the leadership, resources, and support necessary for the workforce to continue accomplishing the installation’s mission.

“As your garrison commander, my pledge to you is straightforward,” Fraticelli said. “I will give you my absolute best every single day. I am committed to supporting you as you support the warfighter.”

Fraticelli said the installation will continue to focus on readiness while adapting to future challenges.

“While the strategic landscape continues to evolve, our mission remains clear,” she said. “We will strengthen Total Force readiness, enable warfighter lethality, and remain a premier strategic support area.”

Fraticelli received her commission as a Military Intelligence officer in 2005 following graduation from Arizona State University. She is a graduate of the Military Intelligence Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the Command and General Staff College, and the Senior Service College.

Prior to assuming command at Fort McCoy, she served as the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve G-2. Her previous assignments include deputy commander of the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade, commander of the Southwest Army Intelligence Support Center, chief of operations for the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, assistant chief of staff, G-2, for the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, brigade S-3 for the Army Reserve Operations Group, battalion executive officer for the 338th Military Intelligence Battalion, and numerous intelligence leadership assignments throughout the Army.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Arizona State University and a Master of Science in Intelligence and National Security from the National Intelligence University. She is also a graduate of the Defense Strategy Course, the Joint and Combined Warfighting School, the Signals Intelligence Officer Course, and the Geospatial Officer Course.

Her military awards and decorations include the Army Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Operation Enduring Freedom Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Parachutist Badge, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Military Intelligence Corps Association Knowlton Award.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”