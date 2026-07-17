California Supreme Court upholds restitution requirement for attorney's reinstatement

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the State Bar may require attorney Thomas John Spielbauer to satisfy a civil fraud judgment before returning to active practice, even though the misconduct involved a nonclient.

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