Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,785 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court upholds restitution requirement for attorney's reinstatement

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the State Bar may require attorney Thomas John Spielbauer to satisfy a civil fraud judgment before returning to active practice, even though the misconduct involved a nonclient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court upholds restitution requirement for attorney's reinstatement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.