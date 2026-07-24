Latency: Depo-Provera and Meningioma in Focus; California Bellwethers on the Horizon

Dr. Greg Vigna

Attorney Dr. Greg Vigna cites JAMA research alleging Depo-Provera raises meningioma risk

Meningiomas have been known to be a biologically plausible complication of progestins, and Pfizer has not studied the drug in a reasonable fashion to understand this risk.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Meningiomas have been identified as a biologically plausible potential complication associated with progestins, and Pfizer has not conducted what I believe to be sufficient research to fully evaluate this risk,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Bellwether Depo-Provera Attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, states, "Pfizer has not published an epidemiologic study on Depo-Provera despite the biological plausibility and the safety signals that have been reported in the literature for decades. It has been known since the 1920s that meningiomas may grow during pregnancy and that the meningeal cells express progestin receptors. These findings have contributed to research examining whether exposure to progestins, including Depo-Provera, may be associated with meningioma development and growth."

Dr. Vigna states, “Recent data published in JAMA reported an association between Depo-Provera use and an increased risk of meningioma. The study also reported a lower Number Needed to Harm (NNH) for Depo-Provera than for other progestins evaluated. The latency between exposure and diagnosis may also be an important consideration when interpreting these findings.”

Click here to read Contraceptive Progestogens and Incident Meningioma, published in JAMA Network Open.

Dr. Vigna adds, “My firm, along with my co-counsels, has five of the eight bellwether cases in the California JCCP and has filed state court cases in Minnesota, Connecticut, Washington, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire. The number of state court cases continues to grow as women who allege they developed meningiomas following Depo-Provera use seek legal representation."

Case No. 26CV189984

Case No. 26CV179081

Case No. 26CV178116

Case No. 26CV179212

Case No. 25CV156918

Dr. Vigna concludes, "Our firm continues to pursue litigation involving allegations that Depo-Provera was not adequately studied with respect to meningioma risk before its approval in 1992 and that additional safety evaluation was warranted."

Discover crucial insights by watching Dr. Vigna’s educational episode on Justice with Dr. V. This two-minute explainer delves into the symptoms associated with Depo-Provera and meningiomas, providing essential information to guide your health decisions: Depo-Provera and Meningioma Risk: What the FDA Warning Means

Watch Justice with Dr. V on TikTok to learn more about Depo-Provera.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington D.C., lawyer and is Co-Counsel with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent women who have suffered meningiomas.

Learn more: https://vignalawgroup.com/practice-area/meningioma-resection/

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