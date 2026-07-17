MSDH Confirms 5 Cases of Cyclosporiasis in Mississippi

Jackson, Miss.— The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has confirmed five reported cases of cyclosporiasis in the state from Public Health Districts 3 (the Delta), 5 (Central), 8 (Southern), and 9 (which includes the coastal counties). At this time, none of those reported cases have been linked to the multistate outbreak under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a press conference Friday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Renia Dotson stressed that Mississippians should not panic. The parasite is well-known, treatable, and the resulting illness is rarely spread directly from person to person.

View the full press conference at youtu.be/fU4Q9onk_nU.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness that can infect people who have consumed food or water contaminated by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. The CDC has linked shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia to the multistate outbreak.

MSDH is continuing to monitor the situation and will work closely with the CDC as additional information becomes available. The CDC considers May 1-August 31 the annual cyclosporiasis season.

Follow the CDC's recommendations to help prevent illness, and see a physician if you develop symptoms.

Symptoms

Symptoms typically begin about 1 week after exposure

Onset of symptoms can occur 2-14 days after being exposed

The most common symptoms include watery diarrhea, which can be frequent, along with loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, nausea and fatigue

Less common symptoms include low-grade fever and vomiting

Without treatment, symptoms can follow a remitting-relapsing course that can last from a few days to a month or longer

Illness can be severe but is not usually life-threatening.

Prevention

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking

It is important to thoroughly wash produce even if it is labeled as pre-washed

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

Cooking can kill the parasite. Since washing alone cannot guarantee Cyclospora removal, cook produce to a temperature of at least 158 °F (70°C).

For the latest on cyclosporiasis, visit msdh.ms.gov/cyclo.