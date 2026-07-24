Feeding Pets of the Homeless Calls on Communities Nationwide to Join Give a Dog a Bone Week

Give a Dog a Bone Week Donations at Feeding Pets of the Homeless Headquarters in 2025.

Businesses, schools, workplaces and pet lovers invited to host pet food drives and fundraisers Aug. 2-8

For someone experiencing homelessness, a pet may be their closest companion and most consistent source of comfort” — Genevieve Frederick, Founder & President, Feeding Pets of the Homeless

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As requests for pet food and veterinary assistance continue nationwide, Feeding Pets of the Homeless is inviting organizations, businesses and individuals to take part in Give a Dog a Bone Week, Aug. 2-8.The annual campaign turns local action into nationwide support by helping collect pet food, supplies and financial contributions for pets belonging to people experiencing homelessness.“For someone experiencing homelessness, a pet may be their closest companion and most consistent source of comfort,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “A donated bag of food may seem simple, but it can provide immediate relief and help a person continue caring for the animal who has remained faithfully by their side.”According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 745,652 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2025, including more than 266,000 people living unsheltered.Give a Dog a Bone Week provides several ways for communities to help:• Host a pet food and supply drive as an organization, business, workplace, school, church, neighborhood or individual• Start an online fundraiser and invite friends and family to participate• Donate pet food and supplies at a participating Feeding Pets of the Homeless Donation Site• Purchase needed items on our Chewy and Amazon wish lists or make a financial contribution• Share the campaign to help more people learn about the needs of pets belonging to people experiencing homelessnessFeeding Pets of the Homeless Donation Sites across the country help collect food and supplies for Pet Food Providers, including food banks, shelters, soup kitchens and other organizations serving people experiencing homelessness.“This is an opportunity for every community to make a meaningful local difference,” Frederick said. “Whether someone collects one bag of food, organizes a company-wide drive or starts an online fundraiser, every contribution helps fill a bowl and preserve an important human-animal bond.”Community members near Carson City, Nev. may also visit the Feeding Pets of the Homeless headquarters at 710 W. Washington St. during Give a Dog a Bone Week. The office will be open Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for donation drop-offs, team introductions and behind-the-scenes tours.Campaign toolkits, fundraiser registration, donation site information and participation details are available at petsofthehomeless.org/giveadogaboneweek ###About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human/animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals’ needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.org.

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