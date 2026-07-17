Attorney General Bonta Shares Updated Resources on Statewide and Local Rent Increase Limits

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced updated resources on residential rent increase limits under state and local laws. Under the Tenant Protection Act (TPA), most landlords cannot raise rent by more than 10% total or by 5% plus the percentage change in the cost of living — whichever is lower — over a 12-month period. Some cities and counties also have additional rent stabilization laws that may set a lower limit on how much a landlord may raise rent. The Attorney General has published charts identifying the maximum rent increase currently allowed under the TPA and summarizing a number of local rent increase limits currently in place.

“A key step in the California dream is having a safe and affordable place to decompress after work, build memories, and raise a family without sudden and unreasonable rent hikes,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Information on tenant rights should be accessible, easy to understand, and available to all Californians, and today's resources aim to do just that.”

Statewide Rent-Increase Caps Under the TPA

Co-authored by Attorney General Bonta during his time as a state assemblymember, the TPA was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019. It created significant statewide protections for most tenants, including by limiting rent increases and prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants without just cause. Effective as of April 1, 2024, Senate Bill 567 (SB 567) strengthened the TPA’s protections, created new remedies for violations, and gave all city attorneys and county counsel express authority to enforce the TPA directly.

How much rent can be increased under the TPA depends on location and when the rent increase takes effect. The change in the cost of living is measured using April Consumer Price Index information published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the Los Angeles Area, Riverside Area, San Francisco Area, and San Diego Area. For all other counties, the change in the cost of living is measured using April California Consumer Price Index information published by the California Department of Industrial Relations. In areas where April data is not published, March data is used. To make the law’s calculations easier to understand, the Attorney General has published a chart showing the maximum percentage allowed by area for rent increases that take effect between August 1, 2026 and July 31, 2027. These rent increase caps apply to most rental housing in California that is more than 15 years old, including single-family homes and condos owned by corporations, mobile homes rented from mobile home park management, and housing rented by Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher recipients.

Local Rent Stabilization Laws

In addition to the statewide rent increase cap, a city or county may have its own rent stabilization laws. The TPA is a floor — not a ceiling — for rent protections. If the rent-increase cap set by a city or county results in a lower increase cap than the TPA, then landlords cannot increase the rent above the local limit. These local laws vary — they set different rent-increase caps and can have different ways of calculating those caps, often based on changes in the Consumer Price Index. To help inform tenants of what local laws may apply where they live, the Attorney General has published a chart summarizing a number of local rent increase laws. However, to confirm what rental housing protections exist in your city or county, please also check directly with your city or county or seek legal assistance. Cities and counties are encouraged to contact our office at oag.ca.gov/report with any needed updates to the chart.

Californians who are facing eviction or believe their landlord has violated their tenant rights should seek legal help immediately. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you may qualify for free or low-cost legal aid. To find a legal aid office near where you live, visit lawhelpca.org and click on the “Find Legal Help” tab. If you do not qualify for legal aid and need help finding a lawyer, visit the State Bar of California's webpage to find a local certified lawyer referral service, or visit the California Courts’ webpage for tenants facing evictions.