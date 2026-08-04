Black and White LLC offers AML/CTF and proliferating financing review, enhanced due diligence, risk management

Black and White LLC is a independent compliance consulting firm engaged in AML testing, compliance training, and due diligence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black and White LLC offers AML/CTF and proliferating financing compliance review-audit, enhanced due diligence, and risk management solutionsBlack and White LLC, Washington DC based, a strategic services and management consulting company, today announced its compliance services designed to address critical needs in regulatory compliance for financial institutions, such as money remittance, card payments, banks and non-financial enterprises, e.g. natural resources, charities, and etc.Their services target an independent BSA USA audit-review of compliance programs, a need of enhanced due diligence for high-risk clients, external compliance training, and a set of risk management options including news analytics of emerging markets, country and project risk assessment, analysis of events in high-risk jurisdictions, sanctions and media screening.Addressing Core Industry RequirementsBanks and other financial institutions must conduct annual AML independent audits of their compliance programs according to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.The advantages to use Black and White LLC are that their employees are Certified AML Specialists (ACAMS, USA) and Certified Financial Crimes Investigators (Utica University, USA) and come from within the industry, they used to develop the AML/CTF programs for their previous employers and therefore possess the knowledge of how the compliance program looks like, its structure, applications, goals, and updates. Their employees prior experience include large financial conglomerates and FinTech startups.Proliferation financing compliance is important in addition to the AML/CTF controls. Knowing your customers business activities, geographic coverage of suppliers, flow of funds, logistics of goods and services, and internationally designated high risk or prohibited countries is critical in complying with the local and global controls. That’s why Black and White LLC offers their risk management solutions to comprehend overall activity: country risk assessment of clients potential or current activity, client’s project review and assessment, enhanced due diligence on customers, event analysis in the country of interest, onsite visits and etc.The regulated financial institutions and other entities benefit from the products provided by the company. As an external service provider, Black and White LLC brings an independent review of the compliance program reinforced by extra risk management options to maximise the potential of their clients.Compliance trainingThis is a core element of AML/CTF compliance program. Black and White LLC is able to deliver the training regularly as per the client needs to meet the regulator’s expectations.They also train clients on high risk jurisdictions, projects or ad-hoc events rapidly developing in their country of activity. This is usually useful before working in a specific market in order to know its specifics.International coverageBlack and White LLC welcomes customers from around the globe. In particular, their primarily independent audit-review of AML/CTF program can be suitable for markets with a high concentration of regulated businesses, e.g. USA, but other regions are also accepted including the UK entities overseen by FCA, and Cadadian businesses under FINTRAC oversight.The risk management solutions target all companies regardless of their country of location or business type. Risk management is intended for any entity. For example, if an organisation is involved in export-import of goods, they perhaps can be interested in how to build control over proliferation financing.Introducing Pricing and Availability and DiscountsBlack and White LLC is launched. Their potential customers can show interest by contacting the company via website contact page: https://www.blackandwhitefirm.com/contact Or via their LinkedIn pageThe website doesn’t collect personal data of its visitors, only if you make the contact us submission your personal information will be collected to deal with your request.Customers who purchase the AML/CTF independent review audit will be offered one service for free upon their choice amongst these: industry (government, regulatory, M&A, business) news analysis in a country of their choice for a week, one event analysis of their choice in any country, AML/CTF/PF risk assessment of their project, or enhanced due diligence on one customer (individual or entity).About Black and White LLCBlack and White LLC is a US incorporated legal entity providing strategic management services and management consulting for regulated institutions and other businesses interested in risk management and compliance.Copyright © 2026 Black and White LLC. All rights reserved.Contact Information:Please contact via their website https://www.blackandwhitefirm.com/contact Or via their LinkedIn page

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