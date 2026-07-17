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Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Rita Pritchett to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Rita Pritchett to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners.

Rita Pritchett

Pritchett is a Professor at Eastern Florida State College and an Administrator at New Life Space Coast Church and Academy. She was previously elected as a member of the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners and as a City of Titusville Commissioner. Pritchett earned her bachelor’s degree in business and her master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Central Florida.

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Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Rita Pritchett to the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners

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