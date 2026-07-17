Governor Abbott Appoints Hall To Texas Commission On Licensing And Regulation

TEXAS, July 17 - July 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jana Hall to the Texas Commission on Licensing and Regulation for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The commission is the governing body for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation which is the primary state agency responsible for the oversight of businesses, industries, general trades, and occupations that are regulated by the state and assigned to the department by the legislature.

Jana Hall of Sweetwater is an entrepreneur with prior experience working in human resources at American Funds and Fidelity Investments. She is a former trustee for Sweetwater ISD, former member of Sweetwater Parent Teacher Organization, and former local troop leader for Girl Scouts of America. Hall received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Baylor University.