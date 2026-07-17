UNESCO Presents World Culture Awards to Eric Parkinson and Vivian Schilling

Ioannis Maronitis, President of UNESCO, presents the World Culture Award to filmmaker Eric Parkinson. Filmmaker and novelist Vivian Schilling receives the World Culture Award from Ioannis Maronitis, President of UNESCO,.

Parkinson was selected for lifetime contributions in film, and Schilling was recognized for World Culture contributions in Literature.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

We are very honored to present these awards to two acclaimed members of the entertainment community. Their contributions to film and literature merit this UNESCO recognition for World Culture.” — Ioannis Maronitis, President of UNESCO

ATHENS, GREECE, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two USA-based creatives were honored today with UNESCO World Culture Awards, as presented by Ionannis Maronitis, President of UNESCO European and North American Federation.Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) received the award in recognition of his lifetime contribution to quality feature film production and distribution. Also receiving an award was filmmaker and best-selling novelist, Vivian Schilling, in recognition of her contributions to World Culture through Literature.Parkinson has been active in feature film production and distribution for over forty-years, with his first #1 USA release occurring in 1984 with the “Summer Olympic Highlights,” a documentary produced in association with ABC Sports. Parkinson has since handled the release of more than 1,500 movies – including multiple Oscar winning films – and has produced over seventy films, most recently, the current streaming hit “WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse.”Vivian Schilling has been active and successful in many areas of the entertainment industry, from acting to writing, directing and producing feature films. Her recognition from UNESCO stems from her critically praised, best-selling novels, “SACRED PREY”(St. Martins Press) and “QUIEUTUS.” (Penguin-Putnam Group)."We are very honored to present these awards to two acclaimed members of the entertainment community," said Ioannis Maronitis, President of UNESCO. "Their contributions to film and literature merit this recognition for World Culture."Both Parkinson and Schilling are currently in Greece, working on the preproduction of a major feature thriller from director Giorgos Papatheodorou. The new film is based on the true history of the secretive 17N group, whose activities were designed to draw world attention to political injustice in Greece. The movie is expected to go into full production this year, with several major stars in pursuit and sites set on recognition from the Academy Awards.For More Information Contact:ALESSANDRA DI CATERINOADC@Hemdale.US / 332-2710-0217

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